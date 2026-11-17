More countries are developing plans to tackle antimicrobial resistance, with new World Health Organization findings showing that gaps in testing, treatment and funding continue to leave patients exposed. Resistance develops when bacteria and other microbes stop responding to medicines, making common infections harder to treat and medical care more dangerous. Surgery, childbirth and cancer treatment face greater risks when medicines needed to prevent or treat infections lose effectiveness.

About one in six laboratory-confirmed bacterial infections worldwide was resistant to antibiotics in 2023, highlighting the scale of the threat to patients. WHO released its latest findings ahead of World AMR Awareness Week, highlighting the distance between national commitments and protection in everyday healthcare. The data come from the 2026 Tracking Antimicrobial Resistance Country Self-assessment Survey (TrACSS) completed by 183 countries representing 94% of WHO Member States.

A total of 173 countries reported having national AMR action plans, more than double the 79 countries that reported plans in 2017. Only 22% of countries reported having both the necessary funding and full implementation, leaving many commitments without the resources and action needed to protect patients. These shortfalls affect the entire care pathway, covering infection prevention, diagnosis, treatment, resistance monitoring and measures to control its spread.

Testing gaps leave treatment decisions without enough evidence

Only 36% of countries reported having a national reference laboratory equipped to test the selected bacteria and fungi, revealing substantial weaknesses in diagnostic capacity. The figure falls far below the global target for 80% of countries to have comprehensive bacterial and fungal resistance testing capacity by 2030. Access to reliable testing helps healthcare teams identify infections and choose appropriate treatment, making laboratory capacity a practical requirement for safer care.

Patients without adequate access to diagnostic tests face a greater risk of receiving antibiotics that are ineffective against their infection or unnecessary for their condition. Resistant infections and outbreaks can escape detection, limiting opportunities for timely treatment and control measures. Missing surveillance information leaves health authorities with an incomplete picture of local resistance patterns, weakening their ability to respond to emerging problems.

Treatment guidance and laboratory support need wider reach

National guidance on appropriate antimicrobial use remains uneven, with only 63% of countries reporting that such guidelines are available. Just over half reported having surveillance systems to monitor national antibiotic use and track antimicrobial resistance levels. These gaps restrict the information available to guide prescribing, understand medicine use and assess how resistance is changing.

WHO has released two practical tools through its AMR Diagnostic Initiative to help countries strengthen testing services and close these gaps. The tools include a prioritized catalogue of diagnostic tests and step-by-step methods to help clinical laboratories diagnose bacterial and fungal infections. Their purpose is to support more reliable diagnosis, helping healthcare teams make treatment decisions based on better evidence.

Funded action must turn national plans into patient protection

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus welcomed the growing number of national plans and called for investment to put them into practice. His appeal covered infection prevention, surveillance, equitable access to essential antimicrobials and quality diagnostics, connecting national commitments with the services patients need. Preventing infections reduces the need for antimicrobial medicines, and testing helps ensure patients receive appropriate treatment only when necessary.

World AMR Awareness Week runs from 18–24 November under the 2026 theme, "One Health, one action: Prevent AMR now," encouraging action against the emergence and spread of drug-resistant infections. The campaign highlights the connected health of people, animals, plants and the environment, recognising that resistance requires action across these areas. Governments, farmers, veterinarians, environmental experts and communities are being called on to help prevent AMR and protect the effectiveness of essential medicines.