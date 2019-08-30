Convert fight against Dengue into mass movement: Delhi govt to officials

The Delhi government on Friday asked all agencies and departments concerned to convert the fight against dengue into a mass movement from Sunday onwards to ensure that mosquitoes, which spread vector-borne diseases, do not breed in the city. Jain on Friday held a meeting of government departments, civic agencies, Delhi Police, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, medical superintendents of state-owned hospitals and DDA among others.

"Beginning at 10 AM this Sunday onwards, let us all make an example by beginning from our homes itself. Delhi has controlled dengue and chikungunya very well over the last three years, let us do even better this time," a statement quoted Jain as saying in the meeting. According to the statement, awareness for prevention of dengue and chikungunya must begin from the top and this mega-awareness campaign will be led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal himself.

"Checking our own homes and surroundings to ensure there are no sources of clean stagnant water in which Aedes Mosquitoes can breed does not take more than 10 minutes every Sunday," Jain told the officers. The health minister said the aim should be "No breeding No Mosquitoes".

The minister appealed to the officers to motivate their neighbours also for participating in this campaign. "If we remove sources of dengue from our homes and neighbourhood then we are safe, let us all start with ourselves," Jain added.

A total of 75 dengue cases have been reported this year in the national capital, with 35 of them recorded in August, according to the latest municipal report released earlier this week. At least 131 cases of malaria have also been reported till August 24, the report said.

