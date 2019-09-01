Delhi CM launches special campaign against dengue

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday launched a special campaign against dengue by inspecting his house for stagnant water to prevent the breeding of disease-carrying mosquitoes. Delhi ministers and Aam Aadmi Party leaders including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai, Rajendra Pal Gautam, and Atishi also inspected their houses for standing clean water.

"My family and I inspected our home today to make sure there is no standing clean water in any part of the house. This is the best way to protect your family from dengue. I am happy to see people across Delhi participate in this campaign. #10Hafte10Baje10Minute," Kejriwal tweeted. Sisodia posted pictures of him draining out stagnant water on the micro-blogging site and added, "To save my family from dengue, it's important that my house does not become a breeding ground for disease-carrying mosquitoes."

Kejriwal has appealed to Delhi residents to give 10 minutes every Sunday-- from September 1 till November 15-- to ensure that there is no stagnant water in their houses or surroundings. The chief minister had earlier said efforts like establishing Mohalla Clinics and fever clinics have led to an 80 percent decrease in dengue and Chikungunya cases in the last four years.

"We are trying hard to ensure that this year there will be no deaths due to dengue and chikungunya," he had said. The Delhi government on Friday asked all agencies and departments concerned to convert the fight against dengue into a mass movement. A total of 75 dengue cases have been reported in the national capital this year, with 35 of them recorded in August, according to the latest municipal report released earlier this week. At least 131 cases of malaria have also been reported till August 24, the report said.

