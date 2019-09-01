Brazil's Bolsonaro to undergo surgery next week, his third after stabbing attack

Brazil's far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, who was stabbed in the abdomen at a campaign rally a year ago, will undergo surgery next week, his third surgical procedure since the attack although doctors say this one carries only a minor risk.

Bolsonaro, a former army captain, will spend about 10 days recuperating after the procedure, he said on Twitter. The surgery will treat a hernia that developed following his previous surgeries, said Leandro Echenique, one of the president's doctors. "It is common for a hernia to develop where you have had abdominal surgery," Echenique said. "This is a surgical correction ... the president is doing very well health-wise."

Adélio Bispo de Oliveira, the man accused by prosecutors of stabbing Bolsonaro last September, was acquitted in June after a judge decided that he was mentally unfit.

