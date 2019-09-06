International Development News
Development News Edition
Jammu: 220 intoxicant tablets recovered from pharmacy, owner arrested

PTI Jammu
Updated: 06-09-2019 19:52 IST
A pharmacist was arrested after over 200 banned intoxicant tablets were allegedly recovered from his shop here, police said on Friday. The accused, Ravinder Gupta, was arrested after a police party raided his pharmacy in the city's Rajinder Bazar, a police official said.

During the raid, 220 tablets of Tramadol and Tapentadol were recovered, he added. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against Gupta, the official said.

COUNTRY : India
