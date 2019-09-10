Internationally awarded German med-tech innovation by Syntellix now produced in Singapore for the whole of Asia

In the presence of the German Ambassador and the Chairman of EDB Singapore, Syntellix Asia Pte Ltd inaugurates its production site in Tuas, which hosts the first dry CNC processing of such advanced magnesium alloys in Asia. Thus, Singapore becomes the Asian hub for the globally unique bioabsorbable metallic implants developed by German med-tech pioneer Syntellix AG that can save many lives by making obsolete implant removal surgeries and their associated infection and anesthesia risks.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/973110/Internationally_awarded_German_med_tech_innovation_Syntellix_produced_Singapore_Asia_Syntellix_Asia.jpg

Syntellix was honoured in May with the German Innovation Award in Gold for its MAGNEZIX® Pins magnesium implants. MAGNEZIX® implants degrade in the human body, and are converted into bone tissue, thus supporting the healing process. Gowreeson Thevendran, a leading surgeon from Singapore, described the magnesium technology developed by Syntellix as "the new gold standard" for orthopaedic and trauma surgery, because in his profound experience at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Novena, and Raffles Hospital, they have no disadvantages, but many advantages compared with conventional implants made from titanium. Syntellix implants have also been successfully used at NUH, SGH, CGH, Gleneagles, Mount Elizabeth Orchard, Farrer Park Hospital and Sengkang General Hospital. They have product registration in 56 countries worldwide including Singapore.

"This is a very proud day for us, and a very good day for Singapore and its fantastic population," said Prof Dr Utz Claassen, CEO of Syntellix AG and Executive Chairman of Syntellix Asia Pte Ltd, at the inauguration ceremony. "We see it as a further confirmation that our unique magnesium technology has the potential to replace conventional titanium, steel or polymer implants everywhere in the world. Today's milestone will therefore be an added incentive for us to uncompromisingly pursue our winning approach for the good of patients around the globe."

"Syntellix's decision to establish its production site in Singapore is a vote of confidence in Singapore's strength as a location for advanced and high tech manufacturing activities. Syntellix's MAGNEZIX orthopaedic implant system is highly innovative and we look forward to the new facility here contributing to its commercial success." said Dr Beh Swan Gin, Chairman of EDB.

Syntellix Asia Pte Ltd is a 100% subsidiary of Syntellix AG, Hannover/Germany. Syntellix is the world market and technology leader in the field of bioabsorbable metallic orthopaedic implants.