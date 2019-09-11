Medix' commitment to social responsibility endorsed through world leading sustainability accreditation

Medix Group ("Medix" or the "Company" ), a leading provider of innovative, high quality health management solutions, has received full accreditation from Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the independent international organization that has pioneered sustainability reporting since 1997. This prestigious accreditation is acknowledgement of the Company's efforts and testament to the impact it is having on critical sustainability issues such as global equality in the healthcare sector, education, innovation and social well-being.

"Medix, as a shared value company, is proud to receive this important recognition of our sustainable business practices and contribute to setting global best practices," said Sigal Atzmon, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Medix Group. "We strive every day to improve patients' lives and are truly committed to building a better and more sustainable global health and insurance eco-system."

The Company published its first comprehensive Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report for its operations in 2018. The report presents Medix' work and business developments in a transparent and accountable manner, and clearly demonstrates that shared value, social responsibility and sustainability have been at the core of the Company's way of doing business and operations.

The Medix CSR report also demonstrates how Medix is addressing some of the global challenges facing the healthcare system. In particular, the report highlights how Medix' services are helping to democratise healthcare systems and changing the dynamics between the healthcare providers, patients and families by helping to navigate their medical journey, make the best health choices, and providing better medical outcomes. Notable global healthcare issues include:

While new medical technologies, drugs and treatments have become lifesaving many people do not have access to them.

An aging population is putting a greater demand on medical services.

There is a critical shortage of medical professionals worldwide: according to an article published in Human Resources for Health, January 2018 [1] , there is a shortage of 7.2m healthcare workers, a figure that will likely double by 2035.

, there is a shortage of healthcare workers, a figure that will likely double by 2035. Medical costs continue to rise for patients and governments, the world over, driving unaffordability.

Inequality of care varies hugely between countries, cities and even doctors.

"Medix strongly believes in helping people and providing them with tools to ensure they have access to quality evidence based medical care," said Atzmon. "We improve medical outcomes for all patients by tackling accessibility, affordability and sustainability issues head-on, providing patients with a voice and democratising the healthcare landscape. We enable a global quality standardisation of care and share global expertise, whilst being mindful of controlling medical costs."

Medix is a Shared Value company and stands precisely in the intersection where healthcare providers', payers' and patients' shared interests meet. In doing so, the Company plays a critical role in the sustainability and democratisation of healthcare to improve social and economic wellbeing.

Globally on yearly average, in over 20% of cases managed the diagnosis was changed, in over 43% of cases a more optimal treatment pathway was recommended and coordinated by Medix while unnecessary consultations, tests, treatments, and procedures were avoided in over 55% of cases.

In 2018:

Region Change of Diagnosis Change of treatment APAC 25.7% 59.6% Middle East & North Africa 13.6% 24.9% Europe & Central Asia 31.8% 55.4% North America 19.4% 52.8%

One of Medix' key services is Personal Medical Case Management (PMCM), which includes a full reevaluation of the medical condition by a dedicated medical team, reassessment of the recommended treatment course using personalised advice from world leading specialists in the relevant field. Throughout the process, Medix ensures optimal treatment planning, coordination, implementation and ongoing supervision of the best possible medical care anywhere around the world. This is a core example of where the Company works directly to ensure a socially responsible outcome.

Medix' customers usually reach out at their most challenging times and see the Company as a beacon of hope and clarity. With this in mind, Medix takes pride in its numerous people-centric services and approach driven by a shared value ecosystem. Medix is fully committed to improving the healthcare system and in turn social and economic wellbeing.

You can download a full copy of the report here.

About Medix Group

Established in 2006, the Medix Group is a global, leading provider of innovative, high quality health management solutions. With offices in London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Melbourne and Tel Aviv, and a client base exceeding 3 million members in over 90 countries, Medix offers its clients -- primarily global health & life insurers, financial groups, large corporates and government institutions -- significant value-added services in the world of healthcare. Medix' medical team is comprised of 300 in-house doctors alongside nurses, research experts, medical administration teams and a quality accredited global network of over 3,000 specialists and 1,500 leading hospitals.

