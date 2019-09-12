International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Brazil's Bolsonaro hoping to resume presidential duties on Friday - spokesman

Reuters Brasilia
Updated: 12-09-2019 19:49 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, currently in hospital following surgery this week, hopes to resume presidential duties on Friday, his spokesman Otavio Rego Barros said on Thursday.

Bolsonaro is still planning to attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York later this month, Barros said, while a medical bulletin released by the Sao Paulo hospital where Bolsonaro is being treated said his recovery was progressing "favorably".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Brazil
