U.S. recorded 2 new cases of measles last week

The United States recorded two new measles cases last week and two other previously reported cases were not measles, keeping the total cases for the year at 1,241, federal health officials said on Monday.

Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had recorded no new cases of the disease in the week ended Sept. 12, amid an outbreak largely linked to parents who declined to vaccinate their children.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-United States blames Iran for Saudi attacks, 'pretend' diplomacy

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)