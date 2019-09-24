The Web of Science Group Reveals Annual Citation Laureates of 'Nobel Class'

The Web of Science Group, part of Clarivate Analytics, today named 19 world-class researchers from seven countries as Citation Laureates. These are researchers whose work is deemed to be 'of Nobel class', as demonstrated by analysis carried out by the Institute for Scientific Information (ISI). ISI analysts examine research publications with very high citation tallies recorded in the Web of Science citation index.

Each year since 2002, ISI analysts have drawn on Web of Science publication and citation data to identify influential researchers in the research areas recognized by Nobel Prizes: Physiology or Medicine, Physics, Chemistry and Economics. Out of some 47 million papers indexed in the Web of Science since 1970, only 4,900 (or .01%) have been cited 2,000 or more times. It is from the authors of this group of papers that Citation Laureates are identified and selected. They are individuals whose research reports are highly cited and whose contributions to science have been extremely influential, even transformative.

In early October 2019, the Nobel Assembly will vote to confer sciences' highest honor. Whilst this annual rite inspires worldwide speculation, the Web of Science Group is the only organization to use quantitative data to provide valuable insights. To date, 50 Citation Laureates have gone on to receive a Nobel Prize, 29 within two years of being listed.

Authors of very highly cited papers (to be cited 2,000 times or more is a rarity) are usually members of national academies of sciences, hold high appointments in universities and other research institutes, and have received many top international prizes in their fields. Many of these 'scientific elites' go on to receive Nobel honors.

This year 10 of the 19 honorees are based at leading academic institutions in the United States; others hail from Austria, Denmark, Germany, Israel, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

The 2019 Citation Laureates are:

David Pendlebury, Citation Analyst at the Institute for Scientific Information said, "We are honored to add another 19 distinguished academics to the Hall of Citation Laureates this year. This years' Laureates have advanced our understanding of topics as varied as economic growth, cryptography, Parkinson's disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and cancer; they have given us new tools to map the human genome, personalize medicine, and test drugs without harming animals. The high number of citations they have gathered throughout their careers is a quantitative narrative of how their discoveries have influenced their peers, the broader scientific community, and the world at large."

To learn more about the methodology of the list and view our Hall of Citation Laureates, please visit:

https://clarivate.com/webofsciencegroup/solutions/citation-laureates/

Media Contact

Amy Bourke-Waite, Director of External Communications

Web of Science Group

Amy.bourkewaite@clarivate.com

About the Institute for Scientific Information (ISI)

The Institute for Scientific Information (ISI) is the 'university' of Web of Science Group at Clarivate Analytics. It maintains the knowledge corpus upon which Web of Science and related information and analytical content, products and services are built; it disseminates that knowledge externally through events, conferences and publications and it carries out research to sustain, extend and improve the knowledge base.

About the Web of Science Group

Web of Science Group, a Clarivate Analytics company, organizes the world's research information to enable academia, corporations, publishers and governments to accelerate the pace of research. It is powered by Web of Science – the world's largest publisher-neutral citation index and research intelligence platform. Its many well-known brands also include Converis, EndNote, Kopernio, Publons, ScholarOne and the Institute for Scientific Information (ISI). The 'university' of Web of Science Group, ISI maintains the knowledge corpus upon which the index and related information and analytical content and services are built; it disseminates that knowledge externally through events, conferences and publications and it carries out research to sustain, extend and improve the knowledge base. For more information, please visit webofsciencegroup.com.

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics plc (NYSE:CCC; CCC.WS) is a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. We have built some of the most trusted brands across the innovation lifecycle, including Web of Science™, Cortellis™, Derwent™, CompuMark™, MarkMonitor™ and Techstreet™. Today, Clarivate Analytics™ is on a bold entrepreneurial mission to help customers reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing innovations. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and oral statements included herein may contain forward-looking statements regarding Clarivate Analytics. Forward-looking statements provide Clarivate Analytics' current expectations or forecasts of future events and may include statements regarding results, anticipated synergies and other future expectations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties including factors outside of Clarivate Analytics' control that may cause actual results to differ materially. Clarivate Analytics undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Clarivate and its logo, as well as all other trademarks used herein are trademarks of their respective owners and used under license.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/455613/clarivate_logo_for_press_release_Logo.jpg