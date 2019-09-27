Kalia put on ventilator support at SCBMCH

One of the separated conjoined twins, Kalia's health condition turned critical and he was put on ventilator support, a senior doctor of the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack said on Friday. Kalia was put on ventilator support on Thursday night.

"Kalia is suffering from a chest infection. He has been put on ventilator support as his health condition is critical now," CBK Mohanty, the superintendent of SCBMCH, said. Mohanty, however, said Kalia's twin brother Jaga was doing well.

The twins hailing from Milipada village of Kandhamal district had returned to Odisha on September 7 and have been admitted to SCBMCH since then. A six-member team with specialists from neurosurgery, neurology, surgery and paediatrics departments have been assigned for the treatment of the twins at the hospital The craniopagus conjoined twins underwent a rarest of the rare surgery at AIIMS, Delhi in September 2017 to separate them at their heads which was followed by rigorous post operative management for two years..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)