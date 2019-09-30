Centre to provide Rs 150 cr for expansion of locomotor

The Centre will provide an assistance of Rs 150 crores for expansion of a city-based institute in the area of locomotor disability, Union minister Thawar Chand Gehlot said on Monday. President Ram Nath Kovind will visit the National Institute for Locomotor Disabilities (NILD) on Tuesday to inaugurate a special rickshaw designed for the inmates and patients of the institute, Union Social Justice & Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot said.

"The persons with disabilities have been given a new nomenclature by Prime Minister, Divyangjan, and they are an integral part of the country. He had pointed out that without their development, the development of the country remains half-hearted," Gehlot told reporters. Those who suffer from locomotor disability have problems in moving from one place to another.

Nearly 28,000 people have been made self-sufficient by the institute last year by giving them special training, an official statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)