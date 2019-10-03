Committee extends closing date for NHI Bill submissions

The Portfolio Committee on Health has extended the period for written submissions on the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill to the end of November.

The committee called for written submissions from the public on the Bill at the beginning of September 2019, and the closing date for the submissions that appeared in the advert was 11 October 2019.

Chairperson of the committee, Dr. Sibongiseni Dhlomo, said over the past few weeks, the committee received requests from stakeholders and individuals, appealing for the extension of the closing date for written submissions on the NHI Bill.

"We have been considering the requests from relevant stakeholders who play an important role in the delivery of healthcare in the country. Having considered these requests, we have actually agreed to extend the closing date for written submissions to 29 November 2019.

"The stakeholders proposed mid-November as the closing date for written submissions. The committee has agreed to extend the closing date by two weeks more than the time requested by the stakeholders as there will be no other extension for written submissions," Dhlomo said.

Dhlomo noted that the new closing date for the written submissions does not affect the start of the public hearings, which are scheduled to start on 25 October 2019 in Mpumalanga.

Written submissions must be directed to Vuyokazi Majalamba and be addressed to the Portfolio Committee on Health 3rd floor, 90 Plein Street, Cape Town 8000 or e-mailed to vmajalamba@parliament.gov.za, or faxed to 086 6943279 by no later than 29 November 2019.

In addition to the written comments, people should indicate their interest in making a verbal presentation.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)