Re-designation of NHSRC announced as WHO collaborating for health-tech policy

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) formally announced the re-designation of the National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC), as the WHO Collaborating Centre for Priority Medical Devices and Health Technology Policy. The mandate of the Division of Healthcare Technology at NHSRC is to draw up technical specifications for technologies procured under National Health Mission, draft policies for medical device maintenance and management, undertake evaluations of health product innovations, conduct Health Technology Assessments (HTA), and support the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on issues related to diagnostics initiative, National Dialysis Program, and other technology-intensive services.

In the past, NHSRC as a collaborating centre has supported WHO in formulating technical specifications for medical devices such as oxygen concentrators and resuscitation devices and continues to support the evaluation of innovations for WHO's compendium on innovative devices. This year in collaboration with WHO's country's office, NHSRC developed a guidance document for the Ministry's free diagnostics initiative to further strengthen the agenda of Universal access to affordable diagnostics. NHSRC also works with WHO on the development of technical specification of Blood pressure measuring devices, In vitro diagnostics and devices for cancer and cardiovascular diseases. The future collaboration includes work on International Classification and Nomenclature for Medical Devices, which would improve access to affordable health technologies.

Such global collaborations in the area of health technology will ensure that scientific and technological advances, research and development as well as innovative technologies play a substantial supportive role in healthcare and enable us to reach the public health goals and achieve universal health coverage.

(With Inputs from PIB)