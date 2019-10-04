Doping-WADA suspends Athens anti-doping laboratory

Greece's Doping Control Laboratory in Athens has been suspended for up to six months by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) after non-conformities were found during an inspection. In a statement WADA said the Athens lab had not met the International Standard for Laboratories (ISL), including "in relation to the lack of institutional support and investment for the laboratory".

Disciplinary proceedings had been initiated last month by WADA's Laboratory Expert Group (LabEG) and subsequently carried out by an independent Disciplinary Committee. The removal of WADA accreditation for the Athens facility means it cannot carry out anti-doping activities, including all analyses of urine and blood samples.

"This is in order to ensure continued high-quality sample analysis, which also helps preserve athletes' confidence in this process and the wider anti-doping system," WADA said. The laboratory may appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport within 21 days.

