e-DantSeva to provide oral health information in website, mobile app: Dr. Vardhan

Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare launched the eDantseva website and mobile application, the first-ever national digital platform on oral health information and knowledge dissemination, here today. This marks an important milestone as e-DantSeva will reach out to more than one billion people with one click in the form of a dedicated website and mobile application. The Union Health Minister also released the Braille booklet and Voice over on Oral Health Education for the visually impaired individuals, along with the oral health posters for pregnant women and children.

At the event, Dr. Harsh Vardhan stated that these significant initiatives have taken inspiration from the importance given to digital platforms for people's knowledge and information by the Hon. Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji. "e-DantSeva is the first-ever national digital platform that provides oral health information both in the form of a website and mobile application," Dr. Harsh Vardhan said. He further added that oral health is indispensable for the wellbeing and good quality of life. "Poor oral health affects growth negatively in all aspects of human development," he said. He further said that dental caries/cavities and periodontal disease remain the two most prevalent dental diseases of the Indian population and dental infections have a potential for serious diseases/infections. This initiative of the Ministry with AIIMS and other stakeholders aims to sensitize the public about the significance of maintaining optimum oral health and equips them with the tools and knowledge to do so, including awareness on the nearest oral health service facility. The website and mobile application provide oral health information gathered from authentic scientific resources and connect the public to timely advice for managing any dental emergency or oral health problem.

e-DantSeva contains information about the National Oral Health Program, detailed list of all the dental facility and colleges, Information, Education and Communication (IEC) material and a unique feature called the 'Symptom Checker', which provides information on symptoms of dental/oral health problems, ways to prevent these, the treatment modes, and also directs the user to find their nearest available dental facility (public and private sectors both). The website also provides GPRS route/images/satellite images of the facility for easier access to the general population.

Braille is the primary reading method for visually impaired people to access information and education independently. Dissemination of Printed Braille oral health books along with the voice-over among visually impaired individuals will provide them with the opportunity to read and hear about the essentials and importance of oral health. At the event, two visually impaired children demonstrated how the Braille booklets can be useful tools for such information.

The developed IEC material aims to eliminate the prevailing myths and misconceptions regarding maternal and child health and also encourages a visit to the dentist during pregnancy and early childhood years.

In 2014, National Oral Health Programme in its current form was introduced. The Center for Dental Education and Research (CDER), AIIMS, New Delhi functions as the National Center of Excellence for Implementation of NOHP. The Centre has been instrumental in providing consultation and support for the research and other activities for the National Oral Health Program.

Also present at the function were Smt. Preeti Sudan, Secretary (Health) and Prof. Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS New Delhi, Dr O P Kharbanda, Chief, Centre for Dental Education and Research, AIIMS, Dr Ashok Dhoble, Secretary, Indian Dental Association and students and faculty from Blind Relief Association (BRA) along with other senior officers from the Health Ministry and faculty of AIIMS.

