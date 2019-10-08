Suspected Ebola case in Malmo, Sweden but infection 'unlikely'

A hospital in southern Sweden Malmo is testing a patient for a suspected case of Ebola. The patient had come in with a fever after traveling in an infected region. The hospital said that it is unlikely that the patient had caught the deadly disease, "but we can't rule it out before we have the test results," a spokesman at the Skane University Hospital said.

Authorities in the east and central Africa have been on high alert for possible spillovers of Ebola from the Democratic Republic of Congo, where a year-long outbreak has killed more than 2,100 people. "The reason the suspicion arose is a symptom in the form of fever, combined with where the patient has been," the head of the hospital's infectious disease department, Maria Josephsson, said in an emailed statement.

This is a Breaking News story and will be updated shortly.

Further details about the suspected Ebola case in Sweden are awaited.