Obesity impacting lifestyle, sexual health of people in Delhi-NCR: claims study

Obesity brings with it a host of health risks like heart disease, stroke, and high blood pressure, but it also affects the sexual well-being of people suffering from the condition, a study by a hospital claimed. The survey of over 1,000 respondents in Delhi-NCR, both men and women in the age group of 18-45, also found that poor self-image and lifestyle disorders were a common worry among obese people.

"Obesity is a menace which is plaguing Indian society like never before. In young years, it is ignored as 'healthy weight' by parents and peers and most people assume that it will wear off naturally in the future," the Max hospital said in a statement. "However, urban lifestyle keeps the vicious circle of poor diet and sedentary lifestyle alive and pose a challenge for most young adults," it said.

Over time, this little extra weight keeps piling on and on till it reaches medically concerning levels of BMI (body mass index), it said. "This extra weight comes with not only physiological changes, but it brings with itself grave comorbidities like the risk of heart disease and stroke, high blood pressure, diabetes, gallstones, osteoarthritis and even breathing problems," the hospital said.

The study was conducted by Max Institute of Minimal Access, Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, a unit of the Max hospital group. Dr. Pradeep Chowbey, Chairman of Max Institute of Minimal Access, Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery said, "A fair balance of men and women in the age group of 18-45 shared their take on obesity and sexual health. And, 28.6 percent of respondents admit experiencing reduced sexual drive".

More men, 32.8 percent, in comparison to women (23.4 percent) experience reduced sexual drive, and a majority of women (45.5 percent) would discuss issues with a doctor in comparison to men (26.3 percent), the study claimed. "Obesity is undoubtedly a major challenge and health concern worldwide. It brings along a plethora of health problems like heart diseases, diabetes, hypertension, joint-related problems, stroke and along with these, and it also impacts one's sexual drive," Chowbey said.

Being overweight might be a major hindrance in one's stamina which is important to sustain a sexual performance. Obesity changes the metabolism of sex hormones. As obesity impacts testosterone levels causing loss of libido or low sexual drive, he claimed. Other findings were -- 63.9 percent men prefer slim women; while 57.2 percent women prefer lean men, he said.

Also, carbonated drinks (30 percent); alcohol (26 percent); and fruits and nuts (25.3 percent) are the top three food choices for late-night binging across the respondents.

