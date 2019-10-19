Dengue not as severe in Bihar as in other states: JD(U)

Asserting that the incidence of dengue was much lower in Bihar than in several other states known for better health facilities, the ruling JD(U) on Saturday charged the opposition with indulging in "polemics" instead of coming up with "constructive cooperation". In a statement issued here, JD(U) spokesman Rajiv Ranjan Prasad quoted figures released by the Directorate of National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme indicating the number of dengue cases confirmed in various states.

"The number is only 1,588 in Bihar, much lower when compared with Gujarat (5,819), Maharashtra (7,863), Karnataka (12,756), Tamil Nadu (3,451) and Telangana (7,708). Even in a hilly state like Uttarakhand where water-logging is not possible 7,553 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals as on October 13", Prasad said. He was referring to the opposition's criticisms of the Nitish Kumar government over the spurt in dengue cases in the state, especially the city of Patna after heavy rainfall earlier this month that led to severe water-logging.

"Although the outbreak of dengue is a nationwide phenomenon, the state government is trying to do the needful with the utmost sensitivity. Our national president Nitish Kumar is taking a personal interest in ensuring that those afflicted are provided with proper treatment and preventing measures were taken to check the spread of the disease", Prasad said. "On the other hand, the callousness of the opposition has itself become like an epidemic. It would have done better to make efforts in the direction of alleviating the suffering of people instead of making excessive noise", the JD(U) spokesman alleged.

