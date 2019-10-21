Cancer centre at Manipal KMC, MAHE gets ESMO recognition

The Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Care Centre of Kasturba Medical College under Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), has been accredited by the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) as the ESMO designated centre of Integrated Oncology and Palliative Care. Dr Karthik Udupa, professor and head, department of Medical Oncology received the award at the ESMO 2019 Congress, Barcelona, Spain recently, a MAHE press release here said.

The accreditation is for a period of three years from January 2020 to December 2022. Across the globe, top 21 cancer centres were selected for the award of which two are from India including Manipal.

The ESMO accreditation will enable Manipal to be part of the international ESMO working group for cancer guidelines creation, developing minimum standards for supportive and palliative care by the oncologists and to be part of the international oncology network for quality cancer care, the release said..

