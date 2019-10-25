BRIEF-CVS Says Removing 22 Ounce J&J Baby Powder From Stores

CVS Health Corp: * CVS SAYS CVS PHARMACY IS COMPLYING WITH JOHNSON & JOHNSON’S VOLUNTARY RECALL OF JOHNSON’S BABY POWDER 22 OZ.

* CVS SAYS CVS PHARMACY IS REMOVING JOHNSON’S BABY POWDER 22 OZ. PRODUCT FROM ALL STORES AND FROM CVS.COM * CVS SAYS INITIATED “DO NOT SELL” REGISTER PROMPT IN STORES TO PREVENT SALE OF JOHNSON’S BABY POWDER 22 OZ. DURING PRODUCT REMOVAL PROCESS

* CVS SAYS CUSTOMERS WHO PURCHASED JOHNSON’S BABY POWDER 22 OZ. PRODUCT FROM CVS PHARMACY SHOULD DISCONTINUE USE, AND CAN RETURN IT TO CVS FOR A REFUND Further company coverage:

