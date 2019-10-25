International Development News
Development News Edition

BRIEF-CVS Says Removing 22 Ounce J&J Baby Powder From Stores

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 01:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 01:00 IST
BRIEF-CVS Says Removing 22 Ounce J&J Baby Powder From Stores

CVS Health Corp: * CVS SAYS CVS PHARMACY IS COMPLYING WITH JOHNSON & JOHNSON’S VOLUNTARY RECALL OF JOHNSON’S BABY POWDER 22 OZ.

* CVS SAYS CVS PHARMACY IS REMOVING JOHNSON’S BABY POWDER 22 OZ. PRODUCT FROM ALL STORES AND FROM CVS.COM * CVS SAYS INITIATED “DO NOT SELL” REGISTER PROMPT IN STORES TO PREVENT SALE OF JOHNSON’S BABY POWDER 22 OZ. DURING PRODUCT REMOVAL PROCESS

* CVS SAYS CUSTOMERS WHO PURCHASED JOHNSON’S BABY POWDER 22 OZ. PRODUCT FROM CVS PHARMACY SHOULD DISCONTINUE USE, AND CAN RETURN IT TO CVS FOR A REFUND Further company coverage:

Also Read: INSIGHT-J&J CEO testified Baby Powder was safe 13 days before FDA bombshell

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

UPDATE 2-CVS pulls all 22 ounce J&J baby powder from stores

Pharmacy retailer CVS Health Corp said on Thursday it is pulling all 22 ounce bottles of Johnson Johnsons baby powder from its stores and online to comply with the U.S. healthcare conglomerates recall last week of a lot of 22 oz bottles du...

UPDATE 1-Amazon's holiday-quarter sales forecast misses estimates, shares fall 8%

Amazon.com Inc forecast fourth-quarter revenue well below analysts estimates on Thursday as the worlds biggest online retailer faces fierce competition from Walmart as well as other online retailers, sending its shares down 8.The company fo...

WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Manchester United finally win away but Roma frustrated

Manchester United claimed their first away win in any competition since March as they beat Partizan Belgrade 1-0 in the Europa League on Thursday but AS Roma were denied by a stoppage-time equaliser from Borussia Moenchengladbach.In the ear...

Phillies name Girardi as manager

The Philadelphia Phillies named Joe Girardi as their new manager on Thursday, giving him a three-year contract with a club option for the 2023 season. Girardi, 55, managed the New York Yankees for a decade from 2008-17 and steered them to a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019