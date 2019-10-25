International Development News
Development News Edition

Govt to create standalone Crown entity to regulate drinking water

This decision by Cabinet signals the Government’s determination that the new regulator responsible for ensuring supplies of safe, clean drinking water for all New Zealand households and communities should operate with a high level of independence.

Govt to create standalone Crown entity to regulate drinking water
Minister of Health Dr. David Clark said the previous Government allowed a permissive approach to drinking water regulation to develop. Image Credit: ANI

The Government will create a standalone Crown entity to regulate drinking water in New Zealand.

This decision by Cabinet signals the Government's determination that the new regulator responsible for ensuring supplies of safe, clean drinking water for all New Zealand households and communities should operate with a high level of independence.

"This step-change in establishing an independent regulator is an approach that drives best practice in other international jurisdictions facing similar challenges of providing reliable drinking water and planning for growth and urban development,'' said Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta who is leading the cross-agency Three Waters Review.

"New Zealanders have every right to expect clean, safe drinking water. Unfortunately, over many years, our regulatory regime has not kept pace with international best practices. In addition, enforcement of the existing regulations has become fractured and increasingly ineffective," Nanaia Mahuta said.

Minister of Health Dr. David Clark said the previous Government allowed a permissive approach to drinking water regulation to develop.

"The campylobacter outbreak from contaminated public water supplies in Havelock North three years ago was a tragedy. It made more than 5000 people sick, killed up to four people and left others with long-term complications.

"This Government has learned the lessons from the Havelock North tragedy and we are working to fix the problems exposed by the resulting inquiry.

"Cabinet considered a range of options for the form of the new regulator, including rolling it into an existing entity, but concluded that a dedicated standalone regulator would have the high degree of focus and independence needed to provide the best protection for New Zealanders," Dr. Clark said.

Minister Mahuta said that work to establish the regulator would begin immediately.

"Associated legislation will be introduced to Parliament in the coming months and is expected to be passed in 2020.''

The new regulator will:

deliver a strengthened approach to drinking water regulation and have a clear focus on drinking water safety

have an organizational structure that prioritizes drinking water regulation

help build and maintain public confidence in drinking water safety

build capability among drinking water suppliers by promoting education and training

ensure that tikanga Māori, kaitiakitanga and Te Mana o te Wai with regard to drinking water will be enabled and supported

contribute to improved environmental outcomes for freshwater by providing central oversight and guidance for the sector's wastewater and stormwater regulatory functions.

"New Zealanders must be able to turn on household taps and drink the water without fear of getting sick,'' Nanaia Mahuta said.

"We all care deeply about the quality of our water. This new dedicated drinking water regulator will help ensure public safety, underpin community wellbeing and meet our people's rightful expectations.''

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Online learning program another step in prevention of worker exploitation

The Government is making more progress to protect migrant workers and school students from exploitation today by providing a new online multilingual learning programme, which checks and clarifies employment rights knowledge in less than 30 ...

Sharks continue dominance over Canadiens

Evander Kane scored two power-play goals, Tomas Hertl added three assists and the visiting San Jose Sharks defeated the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Thursday night. It was the ninth straight victory for the Sharks over the Canadiens, five at M...

UPDATE 6-Fire in California wine country began near damaged PG&E tower

A wind-driven wildfire that forced about 2,000 people to flee homes in Northern Californias wine country on Thursday erupted near the base of a damaged high-voltage transmission tower owned by Pacific Gas and Electric Co, utility and fire o...

UPDATE 1-Golf-Zozo Championship second round washed out on Friday

The second round of the Zozo Championship in Japan was washed out on Friday because of persistent rain, tournament organizers announced.The round is now scheduled to start on Saturday at 6.30 a.m. local time 2130 Friday GMT, weather permitt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019