Diwali: 77 people with eye injuries land in 2 hospitals in Hyd

Seventy-seven people visited two hospitals in the city with eye injuries they sustained while bursting crackers during Diwali celebrations, sources said on Monday. Thee state-run Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital treated 44 people for eye injuries while the LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) 33.

Of the 44, seven people were admitted as their condition was serious, an official of Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital told PTI. Surgeries had been performed for three of the seven, the official said, adding whether the remaining four required surgery would be decided after conducting tests, including scanning.

The 44 patients had come in between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning, he said. Out of 33, LVPEI treated 29 as out-patients and the remaining required surgery for retina repair.

"Most of the patients we treated were bystanders watching bursting of firecrackers. None of the patients had the danger of vision loss," LVPEI sources said. The festival of lights was celebrated with traditional gaiety across Telangana on Sunday.

