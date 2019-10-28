International Development News
Development News Edition

Diwali: 77 people with eye injuries land in 2 hospitals in Hyd

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 19:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 18:58 IST
Diwali: 77 people with eye injuries land in 2 hospitals in Hyd
Image Credit: Pixabay

Seventy-seven people visited two hospitals in the city with eye injuries they sustained while bursting crackers during Diwali celebrations, sources said on Monday. Thee state-run Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital treated 44 people for eye injuries while the LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) 33.

Of the 44, seven people were admitted as their condition was serious, an official of Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital told PTI. Surgeries had been performed for three of the seven, the official said, adding whether the remaining four required surgery would be decided after conducting tests, including scanning.

The 44 patients had come in between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning, he said. Out of 33, LVPEI treated 29 as out-patients and the remaining required surgery for retina repair.

"Most of the patients we treated were bystanders watching bursting of firecrackers. None of the patients had the danger of vision loss," LVPEI sources said. The festival of lights was celebrated with traditional gaiety across Telangana on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire forces road closures; new evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Women cheated of Rs Rs 41.40 lakh; one booked

A man has been booked for allegedly cheating more than 100 women to the tune of Rs 41.40 lakh by promising them higher returns and facilitating their participation in programmes of big industrialists here in Maharashtra, police said on Mond...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning. TO...

3 dead, several injured after truck rams into vehicles in MP

Three persons were killed and about a dozen injured, four of whom were critical after a trailer truck rammed into some vehicles in Dhamnod area of Madhya Pradeshs Dhar district on Monday afternoon, police said. The trailer truck dashed into...

Massive fire breaks out at warehouse in Lucknow

A massive fire broke out in a warehouse on Sitapur Road here on Monday. The warehouse owned by Sadana Agencies was located in the basement of a house.The incident occurred near the Aliganj Police Station area. The fire was apparently caused...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019