International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Missouri cites 'serious concerns' about safety in seeking to shut abortion clinic

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Missouri
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 22:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 22:16 IST
UPDATE 1-Missouri cites 'serious concerns' about safety in seeking to shut abortion clinic
Image Credit: Pixabay

The fate of Missouri's only abortion clinic was at stake on Monday, as a state arbiter heard arguments from Planned Parenthood and state officials who have threatened to close it and make Missouri the sole U.S. state without legal abortion services. Planned Parenthood, the women's healthcare and abortion provider that operates the facility, sued the state health department in June for its refusal to renew the St. Louis clinic's license. The state court judge presiding over the case referred the matter to the Administrative Hearing Commission, an independent arbiter.

The hearing, which is expected to last several days, began on Monday with opening statements from both sides and testimony from state witness Donna Harrison, a doctor, and director of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists. Missouri Solicitor General John Sauer said on Monday that the state has "very serious concerns about the safety of patients" at the clinic after at least four patients had failed abortions there.

Planned Parenthood has argued that the clinic should remain open to guarantee the constitutional right of the 1 million women of child-bearing age in Missouri to receive an abortion. Missouri health officials earlier this year declined to renew the clinic's license on the grounds that it failed to meet their standards, which included mandatory interviews with several physicians involved in what the health department said were multiple life-threatening abortions at the clinic.

Planned Parenthood officials have said they do not directly employ all the clinic's staff and cannot force them to give interviews. The organization has said the state's effort to close the clinic is politically motivated, which the state denies. Abortion is one of the most divisive issues in the United States, with opponents citing religious beliefs to declare it immoral, while abortion-rights activists say the procedure is legally protected and that bans rob women of control over their bodies and futures.

Missouri is one of 12 states to pass laws restricting abortion access this year, some aimed at provoking a U.S. Supreme Court review of the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that recognized a woman's constitutional right to terminate her pregnancy. Last week, Planned Parenthood opened an abortion clinic just 13 miles (21 km) from the St. Louis clinic in Fairview Heights, Illinois, capable of treating up to 11,000 patients per year.

"While we continue the fight to maintain access in Missouri, we are excited to expand our abortion services in Illinois," Colleen McNicholas, chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood's southwest regional chapter, said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Def Minister meets three service chiefs, reviews security situation

The chiefs of the three armed forces met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday, a defense ministry spokesperson said. Sources said Singh reviewed the security situation along the borders.Chief of the Army Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief...

Pakistan to issue tourist visas to non-Indian Sikhs for Kartarpur visit

The Pakistan government will issue tourist visas to non-Indian Sikhs visiting the Kartarpur corridor and other gurdwaras in the country during the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev. Under the Kartarpur Corridor agreemen...

Stir enters 24th day; woman bus conductor kills self, fasting

A woman bus conductor working for Telangana State Road Transport Corporation, whose employees are on strike since October 5 over various demands, allegedly committed suicide by hanging at her home here, police said on Monday. This is the s...

Tainted Sharjeel set to be part of PSL players draft

Pakistans tainted opening batsman Sharjeel Khan is set to be part of the players draft for the fifth edition of PSL. Sharjeel, who completed a five-year ban for breaching the Pakistan Cricket Boards Anti-Corruption code in August, has been ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019