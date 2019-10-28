International Development News
Development News Edition

Indian-American appointed to Class of White House Fellows

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 23:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 23:45 IST
Indian-American appointed to Class of White House Fellows
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An Indian-American interventional gastroenterologist, who is focused on developing novel approaches to fight obesity, is among 15 people appointed to the prestigious 2019-2020 Class of White House Fellows, the White House said on Monday. New York-based Amit Sachdev, an interventional gastroenterologist and board certified internist who completed his training at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, is the only Indian-American appointed to the fellowship.

Selected fellows based on a record of professional accomplishment, evidence of leadership skills, the potential for further growth, and a commitment to service spend a year working as a full-time, paid fellow to senior White House Staff, Cabinet Secretaries, and other top-ranking government officials. Sachdev has been placed at the Department of Health and Human Services, the White House said.

"He is focused on developing novel approaches to fight obesity, transforming healthcare delivery, and is passionate about healthcare innovation. Amit has led large-scale social media campaigns, and he has won numerous awards for his community outreach initiatives and research," it said. His work has been published in peer-reviewed literature and presented both nationally and internationally. He has worked in large, diverse clinical settings, including Bellevue, Kings County, and Los Angeles County hospitals.

In addition, his clinical experience at leading academic centers including the New York University, Columbia University-New York Presbyterian, Harvard University, and several veterans' hospitals has informed his unique perspective of the health system. "At the Rockefeller University, Amit had the privilege of studying cell signalling with Dr Gunter Blobel, winner of the Nobel Prize in Medicine. He is committed to serving the underserved and has volunteered in many international settings, including missions in Tanzania and India," the White House said.

He has also provided strategic direction to several healthcare start-ups. A Presidential Honors Scholar, he earned his bachelor's degree with Honours in Economics as well as his medical degree from New York University.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Northern Ireland's DUP will not vote for early election

Northern Irelands Democratic Unionist Party, which is allied to Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservatives, will not back the governments call on Monday for an early election, the partys Brexit spokesman Sammy Wilson said.Parliament is due...

U.S. hero dog wounded in Baghdadi operation shall go unnamed for now

Answering the call to duty, a wounded hero dog was one of the few casualties from the U.S. special forces raid on the Syria compound of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. But dont ask the dogs name, because the military wont say - a...

Top US diplomat on religious freedom in India, meets Dalai Lama

The Trump administrations point person for international religious freedom is on a visit to India and met Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in Dharmsala on Monday, according to the US State Department. Ambassador at Large for Internat...

UPDATE 3-Ex-White House aide a 'no-show' at impeachment probe, awaits ruling on testimony

A former deputy to U.S. President Donald Trumps ousted national security adviser, John Bolton, did not appear before the Democratic-led congressional impeachment inquiry on Monday as he awaited a court ruling, lawmakers said. Charles Kupper...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019