International Development News
Development News Edition

Indians have smaller brains compared to Caucasians and Chinese: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 17:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 17:21 IST
Indians have smaller brains compared to Caucasians and Chinese: Study
Image Credit: ANI

Researchers have developed the first Indian human brain atlas which has revealed that there is a significant difference in the shape and size of the brain between Indians, Chinese, Koreans, and Caucasians. The researchers, including those from the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Hyderabad, have also found that the brain size of Indians is smaller compared to those of Caucasians on average.

According to the study, a brain atlas helps researchers compare findings from different brain imaging methods like Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and functional MRI (fMRI), or between healthy and diseased brain states, or across individuals. The study, published in the journal Neuroscience India, was a collaborative effort by researchers Raghav Mehta from McGill University in Canada, Jayanthi Sivaswamy and Alphin J Thottupattu from IIIT Hyderabad, and R Sheelakumari and Chandrasekharan Kesavadas from Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology in Kerala.

According to the study, the Montreal Neurological Institute (MNI) in Canada, and the International Consortium for Brain Mapping (ICBM) created the world's first digital human brain atlas using the brain MRI scans of 305 young normal Caucasian subjects. However, the researchers said that the brain atlas does not account for differences across groups with different gender, race, or disease conditions.

"Of late, many studies have shown that there is a morphological difference across phenotypes. Specifically, this difference relative to the Caucasians has been reported for the East Asian populations," the researchers wrote in the study. The researchers recruited 100 young healthy Indian adults -- 50 female and 50 male -- aged 21–30 years and developed the Indian atlas from their brain scans.

The result of this study indicated that there is a significant difference in the size of Indian and Caucasian brains in terms of length, width, and height. Comparison of the Indian, Chinese and Korean atlases revealed that the Indian brain is comparable in terms of length with both the atlases, while it was significantly smaller in terms of height and width.

The study, however, did not reveal what functional dissimilarities may exist in these populations due to the brain size deviations. According to the researchers, the new study is limited by the number of subjects, but the findings, they said, are compelling enough to motivate future work on building a larger atlas with a more heterogeneous mix set of subjects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1820 hours DCM25 BIZ-LD TELECOM-COMMITTEE CoS to look at financial stress in telecom sector after SC orders massive payoutsNew Delhi As the telecom sector stares at a massive payout following a Supr...

Tiring to constantly prove yourself: Yami Gautam

There is a duality in the way male and female stars are treated in the industry which expects women to constantly prove their worth, says Yami Gautam. The actor, who made her debut with Shoojit Sircars Vicky Donor and most recently featured...

Man dies in police custody, kin demand probe

A man detained in connection with a case of loot died in police custody after allegedly consuming poison, officials said on Tuesday. Satya Prakash Shukla 50 and his sons were detained by the police on Monday night in connection with loot of...

Pentagon announces F-35 jet prices for next three years

The Pentagon announced pricing details on Tuesday for its agreement with Lockheed Martin Co that lowers the cost of the F-35 jets it plans to purchase through 2022 by 12.7, which may encourage other nations to buy warplanes.Lockheed executi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019