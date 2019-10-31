International Development News
Development News Edition

Only one allopathic govt doctor for 10,926 people in India: Report

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 22:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 22:33 IST
Only one allopathic govt doctor for 10,926 people in India: Report
Image Credit: Videoblocks

There is only one allopathic government doctor for every 10,926 people in India against the WHO's recommended doctor-population ratio of 1:1000, stated a government report. Compiled by the Central Bureau of Health Intelligence (CBHI), the National Health Profile, 2019, stated that the number of registered allopathic doctors possessing recognised medical qualifications (under the MCI Act) and registered with state medical councils for 2017 and 2018 was 43,581 and 41,371, respectively.

"At present, an average population served by a government allopathic doctor is 10,926," the report said. The report, however, highlighted that there has been a marked improvement in the number of dentists.

The number of dental surgeons registered with the central/state dental councils up to December 31, 2018, was 2,54,283. There has been a steady rise in the number of registered AYUSH doctors in India from 7,73,668 in 2017 to 7,99,879 in 2018.

AYUSH has the maximum number of registered ayurvedic doctors (55.47 per cent) followed by registered homeopathy doctors (36.69 per cent) in India. There is an increase in the availability of allopathic medical practitioners, dental surgeons and nurses per lakh population over the years.

The report further states that the cost of treatment has been on the rise in India and it has led to inequity in access to health care services. "India spends only 1.28 per cent of its GDP (2017-18) on health. Per capita public expenditure on health in nominal terms has gone up from Rs 621 in 2009-10 to Rs 1,657 in 2017-18. The Centre-state share in total public expenditure on health was 37:63 in 2017-18," it said.

The report highlighted that health insurance was a growing segment in the country, even as it hasn't taken off fully and several measures are needed to improve and expand the insurance coverage. The advent of private insurers in India saw the introduction of many innovative products like family floater plans, top-up plans, critical illness plans, hospital cash and top-up policies, it said.

The Ayushman Bharat Mission-National Health Protection Mission or the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY)-- world's largest health scheme announced in the Union Budget 2018-19--is the latest initiative in expanding the health insurance net and targets 10 crore poor and deprived rural population, the report stated. The mission aims to provide a cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care procedures.

Based on the health survey (71st round) conducted by the NSSO, an average medical expenditure incurred during stay at hospital from January 2013 to June 2014 was Rs 14,935 for rural and Rs 24,436 for urban in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Karan Johar in soup? Bolly mogul tickles the funny bone in latest avatar

Filmmaker Karan Johar, known for being the perfect host not only on television but also when it comes to glamorous Bollywood parties, is taking up the role yet again but this time with a twist. The 47-year-old director recently dropped a vi...

UPDATE 1-Saudi expects wider 2020 budget deficit of $50 billion - fin min

Saudi Arabia expects its state budget deficit to widen to 187 billion riyals 49.86 billion next year, or 6.5 of gross domestic product GDPfrom a projected 131 billion riyals for this year, the finance minister said on Thursday.The worlds la...

Researchers discover a stretchable light-emitting stopwatch

Taking technology to the next level, researchers have developed a stretchable light-emitting device that operates at low voltages and is safe for human skin. The stretchable light-emitting device is called alternating-current electrolumines...

J'khand: Sentence review council decides to release 141 prisoners

The sentence review council in Jharkhand has decided to release 141 prisoners, according to an official release issued on Thursday. The decision was taken at the councils meeting today and it was chaired by Chief Minister Raghubar Das.The p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019