International Development News
Development News Edition

Doctors call off strike, TN govt says it will consider demands

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 13:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 13:47 IST
Doctors call off strike, TN govt says it will consider demands

After striking work for a week, government doctors in Tamil Nadu affiliated to the Federation of Government Doctors Association on Friday called off the agitation pressing a four-point charter of demands including time-bound promotions. FOGDA, an umbrella outfit of five associations, said it has withdrawn the stir considering the assurance from the government that its demands will be considered.

The strike had affected inpatient, outpatient services and elective surgeries across Tamil Nadu. However, emergency services were however affected in State-run hospitals due to the strike. "Both Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Health Minister C Vijayabaskar have assured that our demands will be considered and we have withdrawn our strike," an FOGDA representative said.

The federation said measures announced by the government like transfers and break in service for doctors who struck work should be revoked. Welcoming and thanking doctors for resuming work, the Health Minister said, "the break in service order is withdrawn." In a statement, the Minister said, "in accordance with the assurance of Chief Minister K Palaniswami the fair demands of the government doctors will be considered sympathetically." However, it is not immediately clear if transfer orders issued to a section of doctors who struck work will be revoked.

Implementation of a Government Order that envisages time-bound promotions, apart from ensuring appropriate patient doctor ratio in hospitals by amending another GO were among the demands of the federation. Bringing back the 50 per cent quota for government doctors in post-graduate and super-speciality streams was another demand.

Filling up posts and carrying out transfers through a transparent counselling process was one more representation of government doctors. On Thursday, the Chief Minister had made it clear that the government will not be a mute spectator to the strike since poor people were affected.

"Poor people come to government hospitals...and many are affected (due to the strike).. those refusing to serve these poor people-- the government will not remain mute witness to that," he had said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

MP: Snake bite victim subjected to witchcraft inside hospital, inquiry ordered

In a bizarre incident caught on camera, a snake bite victim was seen being treated by witchcraft inside the emergency ward of the district hospital. The matter has come into my notice, if its true then performing witchcraft inside the hospi...

NGT directs Jal Board, DPCC to submit report on illegal extraction of groundwater

The National Green Tribunal on Friday directed the Jal Board and the Pollution Control Committee in the national capital to submit a report on a plea alleging illegal extraction of groundwater in North Delhi. A bench headed by NGT Chairpers...

Palm oil giants double down on deforestation with new radar system

By Michael Taylor KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Ten major companies that sell and use palm oil have teamed up on a new radar system to monitor forests across Malaysia and Indonesia more closely and speed up action to stop...

An old Beijing temple is now world's best restaurant

One of Beijings centuries-old temple which was later transformed into a restaurant has bagged the worlds best restaurant title. Yes, you heard it right. The TRB Hutong which was transformed into a restaurant seven years ago, now serves some...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019