3-day global conference on dementia begins in Kochi

Caregivers of dementia patients spend an average 10.6 hours every day to take care of their loved ones, according to consultant psychiatrist, Schizophrenia Research Foundation (SCARF), Chennai, Dr Sridhar Vaitheswaran He was delivering a talk on 'Integrating Research and Clinical Practice in Dementia The SCARF Experience' at Udbodh, the three-day international conference on Alzheimers disease, that commenced at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) on Friday. Vaitheswaran said that caregivers spend 10.6 hours a day on dementia patients was found during a three-month-long study conducted by SCARF in three cities across the country, including Thrissur.

The purpose of the study was to identify the level burden of the caregivers of dementia patients. The average time spent by the caregiver a day was more than a fulltime job. Many of the caregivers have left their jobs to take care of their family members, he said. As part of the next phase of the study, SCARF was planning to study the role of humanoid robots in engaging dementia patients.

So far no such studies have been conducted in India. Many such studies conducted in Japan have proven that humanoid robots can play a great role in engaging dementia patients. A major challenge faced is engaging dementia patients in meaningful activities. We hope that humanoid robots can play a great role in this regard, said Vaitheswaran. Speaking at the conference, assistant professor of yoga, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, Dr Hemant Bhargav has emphasised on the role of yoga in treating early stages of dementia.

Studies have shown that anxiety and depression are more common in people suffering from early stages of dementia, which can be controlled by yoga practices, he said. In elderly people, yoga has found to improve motor symptoms, reduce hypertension and improve quality of sleep and lifestyle, he said.

As part of the conference, a photo exhibition by professor Cathy Greenblat, professor emerita of Sociology, Rutgers University, USA, is also being held. Addressing the conference, she narrated the experiences she had while photographing dementia patients.

Justice Devan Ramachandran, Judge, Kerala High Court, will officially inaugurate the conference on Saturday. Hibi Eden, MP, will be the chief guest of the function presided over by professor K N Madhusoodanan, Vice Chancellor, CUSAT..

