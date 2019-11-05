International Development News
Development News Edition

Lonely cardiac patients are at higher risk of death: Study

Cardiac patients who tend to feel lonely are more likely to die in a year of getting discharged from the hospital, a new study highlighted.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 13:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 13:33 IST
Lonely cardiac patients are at higher risk of death: Study
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Cardiac patients who tend to feel lonely are more likely to die in a year of getting discharged from the hospital, a new study highlighted. While lonely men were twice more likely to die compared to those who aren't; women were at nearly three times higher risk of dying than other women who aren't lonely.

Loneliness should be prioritised in public health initiatives and regarded as a legitimate health risk in people who have a serious illness, researchers stated in the study published in the journal Heart. Previous research suggests that loneliness and poor social support are associated with a heightened risk of developing and dying from, coronary artery disease. But it's not clear if other types of heart disease might also be influenced by feelings of loneliness, and if living alone might be as influential as feeling lonely.

To explore this further, researchers looked at the one-year health outcomes of patients admitted to a specialist heart centre with either ischaemic (coronary) heart disease, abnormal heart rhythm, heart failure or valve disease, over the course of a year in 2013-14. Most of them (70 per cent) were men with an average age of 66.

On discharge from the centre, 13,443 (53 per cent of the total) completed validated questionnaires on their physical health, psychological wellbeing, and quality of life and their levels of anxiety and depression (HADS). Moreover, the patients were also quizzed about health behaviours, including smoking, drinking, and how often they took their prescribed medicines.

National data were used to find out if they lived alone or with other people. Those who said they felt lonely were nearly three times as likely to be anxious and depressed and to report a significantly lower quality of life as those who said they didn't feel lonely.

One year later, researchers checked national registry data to see what had happened to the patients' cardiac health, as well as how many of them had died. They found that irrespective of the diagnosis, loneliness was associated with significantly poorer physical health after a year.

After taking account of potentially influential factors, including health behaviours, lonely women were nearly three times as likely to have died from any cause after a year as women who didn't feel lonely. Similarly, lonely men were more than twice as likely to have died from any cause.

The significant differences in risk between those who felt lonely and those who didn't, suggest that health-related behaviours and underlying conditions can't fully explain the associations found, said researchers. Although living alone wasn't associated with feeling lonely, it was associated with a lower risk of anxiety/depression than in those who lived with other people.

And it was associated with a higher (39 per cent) risk of poor cardiac health among men. Previous studies indicate that women have larger social networks than men, so separation, divorce, or the death of a partner may disadvantage men more, suggest the researchers, by way of an explanation for this particular finding.

This is an observational study, and as such, can't establish a cause. "However, the findings are in line with previous research, suggesting that loneliness is associated with changes in cardiovascular, neuroendocrine and immune function as well as unhealthy lifestyle choices which impact negative health outcomes," the researchers stated. (ANI)

Also Read: Bianca Andreescu becomes highest-ranked Canadian in Women's Tennis

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Pak 'purposely' retracts information from Zardari's medical reports, alleges Aseefa Zardari

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardaris daughter, on Tuesday alleged that Pakistan government is deliberately retracting information from her ailing fathers medical reports. Taking to Twitter, Aseefa said My fathe...

Chidambaram hits out at PM over his remarks in Bangkok

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks in Bangkok, saying that he should have also talked about the falling investment, growth, credit and business confidence in India. ...

Why shouldn't we get Phoebe onto Bond, asks Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig dismissed a reporters suggestion that Fleabag creator-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge was hired to punch up the script of the new Bond movie No Time to Die and make it more inclusive. The actor, who is returning as James Bond for the...

Fear grips Kashmiri village where Indian migrant workers killed

Locals in the Kashmiri village where five Indian migrant labourers were killed by gunmen last week say they are living in fear of militant groups as well as the subsequent crackdown by security forces.The five migrants, from Indias eastern ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019