Bianca Andreescu becomes highest-ranked Canadian in Women's Tennis

Tennis player Bianca Andreescu on Monday scripted history by becoming the highest-ranked Canadian ever in Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings. The 19-year old tennis player gained one spot and is now at fourth position in the latest rankings.

Tennis Canada took to Twitter about the same: "There were some major surges up the rankings from our Canadian men after reaching multiple finals last week... and @Bandreescu_ makes even more history by becoming the highest-ranked Canadian ever in the @WTA Rankings." [{8067e67a-b322-4c78-9f3a-70e43d63cb05:intradmin/Tennis_canada_XPP2YkV.JPG}]

In September, Andreescu became Canada's first Grand Slam champion as she defeated Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5 to clinch her maiden US Open title. With this feat, Andreescu also became the youngest Grand Slam champion since Maria Sharapova. (ANI)

