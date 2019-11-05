International Development News
Development News Edition

WFP joins hand with Tunisian govt for better nutritional meals in schools

WFP joins hand with Tunisian govt for better nutritional meals in schools
The Tunisian government requested the UN World Food Programme to offer technical assistance and capacity-strengthening activities. Image Credit: Flickr / Rusty Clark

A new cooperation agreement worth USD 340,000 as recently been signed between the United Nations World Food Programme and the Tunisian Ministry of Agriculture – Regional Commissariat for Agricultural Development of Siliana. The objective of this exclusive cooperation agreement is to promote local agricultural development and better nutrition through innovative, home-grown school feeding programmes in the south of the Siliana governorate.

The signing ceremony (between the the United Nations World Food Programme aka WFP and the Tunisian Ministry of Agriculture – Regional Commissariat for Agricultural Development of Siliana aka CRDA) took place at the Governorate House in Siliana. It took place in the presence of Governor Abderrazak Dekhil, regional representatives of the ministries of Agriculture and Education and WFP Representative and Country Director in Tunisia Fatimata Sow Sidibé, and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Representative in Tunisia Zine El Abidine Ghoudi.

The Tunisian government requested the WFP to offer technical assistance and capacity-strengthening activities; in the framework of the International Fund for Agricultural Development PROFITS project that aims to improve the living conditions of vulnerable rural populations in the southern Siliana region by developing agricultural value chains.

According to the official website of WFP, it intends to support the development of the capacities of smallholder farmer families to manage their own future, by reinforcing their technical and marketing skills. The CRDA Siliana is the implementing entity of the multi-year PROFITS project, which is valued at USD 34 million.

"Providing balanced and nutritious school meals to vulnerable children, based upon locally grown ingredients in Siliana, will allow them to reach their full potential as teenagers and young adults. And by linking smallholder farmers to school canteens, we will be supporting the rural economy and contributing to the sustainability of the National School Feeding Programme," Fatimata Sow Sidibé opined.

The agreement falls within the scope of the WFP five-year plan in Tunisia (2018-2022) which aims to strengthen the capacity of national institutions to implement enhanced school meals and social protection programmes; with the main focus on improving the National School Feeding Programme (NSFP).

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Cop who caused injuries to trio riding 2-wheeler by throwing

A police sub-inspector was on Tuesday suspended a day after he allegedly threw a lathi to stop three people speeding on a two-wheeler, resulting in injuries to them near Pollachi in the district, police said. As a video of the incident wen...

Cholamandalam Investment clocks 2Q PAT at Rs 306.94cr

Cholamandalam Investment clocks 2Q PAT at Rs 306.94cr Chennai, Nov 5 PTI Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd on Tuesday reported a marginal rise on its consolidated Profits After Tax for the quarter ending September 30, 20...

Vessel salvage op:2 Singapore firms show interest,says Goa CM

Vessel salvage op2 Singapore firms show interest, says Goa CM Panaji, Nov 5 PTITwo Singapore-based companies have come forward to the empty the naphtha-laden vessel MT Nu Shi Nalini which ran aground near the Goa coast on October 24, Chief ...

BPCL privatisation could result in reassessment of govt-oil cos linkages: Ind-Ra

The potential sale of entire government stake in Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd BPCL could result in a reassessment of linkages between the government and oil marketing companies, Fitch group firm India Ratings and Research said on Tuesday. Trad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019