International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Doping-WADA was not equipped to handle size of Russian doping scandal -Reedie

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 00:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 00:08 IST
UPDATE 1-Doping-WADA was not equipped to handle size of Russian doping scandal -Reedie
Image Credit: Flickr

Outgoing World Anti-Doping Agency president Craig Reedie said on Tuesday the scale and size of the Russian doping scandal that erupted in 2015 had overwhelmed his organisation at the time. Speaking at the World Conference on doping in sport, Reedie said the Russian doping affair that emerged ahead of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and saw the involvement of a vast number of athletes, coaches and officials was the biggest challenge WADA had faced in its 20-year existence.

"The worst case of system failure in my time as president of WADA or in the entire time of the anti-doping movement is Russia," Reedie told the conference. He said the level of cheating was "unprecedented," leaving WADA under mounting pressure to work for all clean athletes as the Russian anti-doping agency (RUSADA) was declared non-compliant.

"What it (scandal) taught us when it erupted was that we were not equipped to deal with such a large-scale programme," Reedie said. RUSADA was suspended after the 2015 WADA report found evidence of state-sponsored doping in Russian sport and the country was barred from the Rio de Janeiro Olympics the following year.

All Russian athletes also competed as independents at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. RUSADA's suspension was lifted in September 2018 amid strong criticism as WADA gradually got access to key Russian athletes' data from the Russian lab.

But in September WADA said it had again opened compliance proceedings against RUSADA after finding "inconsistencies" in the vast bank of historical testing data finally handed over in January. That means RUSADA are again at risk of being declared non-compliant and thus putting Russia's participation at the Tokyo Olympics next year at risk.

Reedie did not say when a decision on the matter would be taken. He later told a news conference he thought there would be no repeat of the situation before the 2016 Olympics where it was unclear which Russian athletes were eligible and which were not as dozens of legal appeals were made over the ban.

"I am pretty confident that in the short term - you mentioned Tokyo 2020 - a repetition of that situation is unlikely," said Reedie, who will be replaced by Poland's sports minister Witold Banka on Jan. 1. "I think we are better at spotting these issues. We have better company structures, and we know much more about the business," said Reedie, who is also an IOC member.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

Apollo Tyres Q2 profit falls 43 pc to Rs 83 cr on weak demand in domestic mkt

Rs 7,000-cr bank fraud: CBI registers 35 cases, searches 169 places

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Marrone: Foles to return as Jags' starting QB

Nick Foles will return as the Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback following their bye week, coach Doug Marrone said Tuesday. Foles has been out since suffering a broken left collarbone in the season opener, undergoing surgery to insta...

Trump chief of staff summoned to testify in impeachment probe

US House impeachment investigators on Tuesday summoned President Donald Trumps acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney for a deposition, saying he has substantial first-hand knowledge of Trumps efforts to pressure Ukraine. Mulvaney is the lates...

UK government refuses to release report on Russian meddling

Britains government refused again Tuesday to publish a report into possible Russian interference in UK elections, arguing that Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government needs more time to properly scrutinize the document. The Intelligence an...

UPDATE 3-China to resume imports of Canadian beef and pork

China will resume imports of Canadian beef and pork, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday, some four months after Beijing blocked shipments amid an escalating diplomatic feud between the two countries. Good news for Canadian farmer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019