Clitoris plays a part in reproduction: Study

A recent study claims that the female clitoris is vital for the reproduction process.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A recent study claims that the female clitoris is vital for the reproduction process. The review notes that stimulating the clitoris activates the brain to cause a combination of changes in the female reproductive tract that creates its readiness to receive and process sperm to achieve possible fertilisation of the egg.

These include enhancement of vaginal blood flow, an increase in vaginal lubrication, an increase in vaginal oxygen and temperature, and most importantly a change in the position of the cervix, the entrance to the uterus. This change brings the cervix away from the semen pool and prevents semen from travelling into the uterus too rapidly, thus allowing sperm time to become mobile and activated to fertilise the egg.

Therefore, the clitoris has both procreative (reproductive) and recreative (pleasure) functions, reported the study published in -- Clinical Anatomy. Removal of the clitoris--which is performed in some countries and cultures--creates not only a sexual disability but also a possible reproductive disability.

"The often repeated mantra, that the sole function of the clitoris is to induce sexual pleasure, is now obsolete," said the review's author, Roy Levin, MSc, PhD. "The concept changes a major sexual belief, and the physiological evidence is now obvious," concluded Roy Levin. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

