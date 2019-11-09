International Development News
Kuheli Chakraborty death case: Bengal Medical Council cancels registration of 3 doctors

  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 00:15 IST
  • Created: 09-11-2019 00:14 IST
The West Bengal Medical Council on Friday canceled the registration of three doctors after holding them guilty of negligence in treating a four-month-old baby who died at a hospital in April 2017. The baby was admitted to Apollo Gleneagles Hospitals for a colonoscopy, an outpatient procedure in which the inside of the large intestine (colon and rectum) is examined.

As per the order of the WBMC, the names of the three doctors would be removed from the council's website and they would not be allowed to work at any medical facility in the state, a senior official said. The council in September conducted the final hearing in the Kuheli Chakraborty death case.

When contacted, her parents Abhijit and Shalu Chakraborty expressed their unhappiness about the council's decision and said they would apply for a review of the decision. "This seems that the doctors were sent for a vacation of three months. We will appeal for a review of the decision. The review must be conducted by a separate committee," Abhijit Chakraborty said.

The parents had alleged medical negligence after the infant died at the hospital on April 19, 2017, and approached the West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) and the WBMC. The WBCERC had found lapses on part of the hospital. The medical negligence part was being probed by WBMC. A WBMC source said the verdict will be out soon.

The WBCERC has also awarded a compensation of Rs 30 lakh to the baby's family, who died on April 19. Kuheli Chakraborty, who was admitted to the Apollo Gleneagles Hospital for a colonoscopy, died primarily because of an anesthetic overdose.

