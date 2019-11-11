International Development News
Development News Edition

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 21:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 21:46 IST
Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

Firebrand Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut underwent angioplasty at the Lilavati Hospital here on Monday evening, hours after he complained of chest pain, said his brother and hospital officials. Sanjay Raut (57), who led the Sena's charge to seek equal share in power with the BJP post-assembly election results in Maharashtra, visited the private hospital in suburban Bandra in the afternoon for routine check-up.

"Raut first underwent angiography where two blocks in the heart were detected. Angioplasty is being carried out and his health is stable," the Rajya Sabha MP's brother Sunil Raut said. "We are waiting for doctor's report," he said.

Angiography is an imaging test that uses X-rays to view a person's blood vessels. Angioplasty is a procedure to restore blood flow through the artery. Earlier in the day, a hospital official said, "Raut came to the hospital following slight chest pain." "Raut came to the hospital two days back also for a routine check-up. An ECG (electrocardiogram test) was then done followed by some check-ups. Based on the ECG report, doctors advised him to come to the hospital today (Monday) for further tests," the official said.

Sanjay Raut, executive editor of the Sena's mouthpiece 'Saamana', became the face of the party's repeated demand for chief ministership for 2.5 years and 50:50 split in portfolios ever since poll results were announced on October 24. Since October 24, the journalist-politician has been holding media briefings everyday and posting tweets to hit out at the BJP for not "honouring" power-sharing "agreement" between the saffron parties which stalled government formation in Maharashtra..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Jharkhand's ruling AJSU party announces first list

Jharkhands ruling NDA constituent, the AJSU party, on Monday, announced the first list of 12 candidates. Party president Sudesh Kumar Mahto was re-nominated to contest from Silli assembly constituency. Mahto had lost the seat in 2014 assemb...

Former Lions WR Rogers dies at 38

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver and No. 2 overall draft pick Charles Rogers has died at 38. We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Charles Rogers, the Lions said in a statement Monday. From Saginaw, to East Lansing, to Detroit...

Sundar defends World title as India secure 3 Tokyo Paralympic Games quotas

Sundar Singh Gurjar overcame a shoulder injury to defend his World Para Athletics Championships title in the mens F46 javelin throw event while also securing Tokyo Paralympic Games quota, along with the bronze winner Ajeet Singh and Rinku, ...

25 acres land allotted for 'monkey rescue centre' in Mathura

The Mathura district administration has decided to set up a monkey rescue centre here to overcome the pestering simian menace in the religious tourism belt of Mathura-Vrindavan, an official said. In Chaumuhan block, 25 acres of land has bee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019