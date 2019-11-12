International Development News
Development News Edition

Global urology leader Advanced MedTech co-leads SonoMotion's US$10 million Series B fundraising

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 17:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 17:52 IST
Global urology leader Advanced MedTech co-leads SonoMotion's US$10 million Series B fundraising

Advanced MedTech Holdings (AMTH), Southeast Asia's largest medical device business, today announces it has co-led a US$10 million Series B funding in SonoMotion, a US-based medical device startup, together with its existing investors MedVenture Partners, Inc and BioVentures Investors, to support its development of non-invasive solutions for kidney stones.

The funds raised will fund a pivotal study of Break Wave(TM), SonoMotion's ultrasound solution that fragments kidney stones non-invasively. SonoMotion also plans to launch Stone Clear(TM), a non-invasive ultrasound-based tool to reposition kidney stones within the kidney and ureter, in 2020. Both technologies aim to bring greater convenience and comfort for patients and physicians, offering new alternatives in stone management that potentially remove the need for anesthesia or ionizing radiation.

Commenting on the investment, Abel Ang, Group Chief Executive of Advanced MedTech, said:

"Supporting SonoMotion's development of Break Wave(TM) and Stone Clear(TM) is in line with our commitment to investing in and advancing the most innovative, non-invasive solutions for urologists globally. Our focus is to offer the best patient experience and stone-free outcomes from the technologies we are engaged with. The SonoMotion team has impressed us with their approach to developing disruptive stone management technologies and we look forward to working closely with them to realize their strategic objectives."

Dr Oren Levy, Chief Executive Officer of SonoMotion, added:

"2020 is set to be a transformational year for SonoMotion and the new funds we have raised will enable us to reach key milestones in the development of our novel urology technology in the coming months. We are delighted to welcome Advanced MedTech as a new investor. We greatly respect the team's expertise and leadership in urology and look forward to working closely with them."

For more information, please contact:

Weikang Lee

Advanced MedTech

+65 6572 6074 

weikang.lee@advanced-medtech.com

Emma Thompson / Tianning He

Spurwing Communications

+65 6751 2021

advanced@spurwingcomms.com

About Advanced MedTech

Advanced MedTech is the largest medical device business in Southeast Asia. It is a global medical technology leader with a core focus in urology devices and services. Headquartered in Singapore, with operations in US, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Malaysia and Japan, the Company serves millions of patients and physicians in 100 countries worldwide. Advanced MedTech makes strategic investments in disruptive medical technology companies, strengthening its portfolio of healthcare solutions for customers around the world. Advanced MedTech is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek. For more information on Advanced MedTech, please visit advanced-medtech.com .

About SonoMotion:

SonoMotion is a Silicon Valley based medical device start-up that is developing non-invasive solutions for the treatment of kidney stones.

For more information on SonoMotion, please visit http://www.Sonomotion.com/

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-As impeachment probe starts new phase, Trump promises another transcript

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday dangled a new line of defense a day before Congress impeachment inquiry into his dealings with Ukraine goes public, promising to release details about another call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Ze...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Supreme Court to hear Trump bid to end safeguards for immigrant 'Dreamers'

The U.S. Supreme Court is set on Tuesday to hear arguments over the legality of President Donald Trumps effort to rescind a program that protects from deportation hundreds of thousands of immigrants who entered the United States illegally a...

IIT student's family demands fair probe into her death

The family of the 18-year-old IIT Madras student, who allegedly committed suicide three days ago in her hostel room, on Tuesday met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and sought a fair police probe into the circumstances leading to her death. ...

Arunachal governor asks people to follow Guru Nanak's

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig Retd Dr B D Mishra on Tuesday called upon the Sikh community in the state to follow the teachings of Guru Nanak and overcome the five vices - lust, greed, attachment, anger and pride. Participating in the Gu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019