Medical superintendent hospitalised with dengue in UP's Banda

The medical superintendent of a community health centre here has been diagnosed with dengue and is undergoing treatment, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Mohammad Anwar, the medical superintendent of the health facility in Baberu nagar panchayat, was admitted to the district hospital two days ago, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Santosh Kumar said.

Apart from him, three other people were undergoing treatment for the vector-borne disease at the hospital, the CMO said.

