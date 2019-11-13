International Development News
Development News Edition

WHO launches initiative to boost insulin access for diabetics

  • PTI
  • |
  • Geneva
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 23:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 23:22 IST
WHO launches initiative to boost insulin access for diabetics
Image Credit: Wikimedia

The World Health Organisation on Wednesday said it had begun an initiative that would cut prices and dramatically increase insulin access for diabetics. The UN health agency voiced alarm ahead of World Diabetes Day Thursday at the soaring prevalence of diabetes in the world, with nearly three times more diabetics today than 35 years ago.

There are currently more than 420 million diabetic adults in the world, up from 180 million in 1980, WHO statistics show. And according to the International Diabetes Federation, the number could swell to 629 million by 2045.

"Diabetes is on the rise globally, and rising faster in low-income countries," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement. "Too many people who need insulin encounter financial hardship in accessing it, or go without it and risk their lives," he warned, adding that "WHO's prequalification initiative for insulin is a vital step towards ensuring everyone who needs this life-saving product can access it".

The initiative involves the evaluation of insulin developed by manufacturers to ensure their quality, safety, efficacy and affordability. People with diabetes have excessively high blood glucose, or blood sugar, which comes from food.

It is the seventh leading cause of death and a major cause of debilitating complications like heart attacks, stroke, kidney failure, blindness and lower limb amputations, according to WHO. The disease is divided into two types.

There is no known way to prevent type one, which occurs when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin, the hormone that regulates blood sugar levels. Most people living with diabetes have type 2, which is associated with obesity and other lifestyle factors and emerges in adults and increasingly among children.

Insulin was discovered as a vital treatment for diabetes more than 100 years ago, but despite an ample supply, high prices make it difficult for many diabetics to access the life-saving hormone, especially in low- and middle-income countries. WHO pointed out that some 65 million people with type 2 diabetes need insulin, but only half of them are able to access it, mainly due to high prices.

All type 1 diabetics need insulin to survive. "WHO prequalification of insulin is expected to boost access by increasing the flow of quality-assured products on the international market," the UN agency said.

The move, it said, should provide greater choice and push down prices. Today, three companies control most of the global insulin market, and "they have control over the price setting," Emer Cooke, who heads WHO's division for Regulation of Medicines and other Health Technologies, told journalists in Geneva.

"Prequalifying products from additional companies will hopefully help to level the playing field and ensure a steadier supply of quality insulin in all countries," Mariangela Simao, WHO's Assistant Director General for Medicines and Health products, said in the statement. WHO said that before launching the prequalification process, it would need to evaluate a range candidate products, something it expects will take around two years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

Will Vodafone shut down in India? CEO says situation 'critical'

Global economy 'breakdown' seen putting more workers at risk of slavery

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Amid privacy backlash, China's DJI unveils drone-to-phone tracking

Chinas DJI, the worlds largest commercial drone maker, said on Wednesday it is developing technology that would allow the public to track the registrations of drones in flight using just a smartphone, amid a broader industry push to make su...

Trump slams impeachment proceedings as 'witch hunt'

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday described the impeachment proceedings against him as witch hunt and said that he was too busy to watch it. Its a witch hunt. Its a hoax. Im too busy to watch it. So, Im sure Ill get a report, Trump tol...

UPDATE 2-UK PM Johnson promises to end 'unbearable' uncertainty around Brexit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday promised he would end the unbearable uncertainty around Brexit if he wins a Dec. 12 election, saying that political paralysis was affecting investment decisions in the country. On a campaign...

PM Modi meets Chinese President Xi in Brazil, holds bilateral talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Chinese President Xi Jinping here and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties, over a month after the two leaders held their second informal summit in India. Modi, who is in Brazil for the 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019