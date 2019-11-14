International Development News
Development News Edition

We are human and want to have sex too, disabled women say

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 18:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 18:16 IST
We are human and want to have sex too, disabled women say

Disabled women around the world are being denied basic health services from family planning advice to pap smears because they are seen as asexual, disability rights campaigners said on Thursday.

Women with disabilities are often ignored, shunned or mocked when seeking help from medical practitioners or even friends or family, victims said on the sidelines global summit on sexual and reproductive health in Nairobi. "Women with a disability are viewed as asexual - that we are not human and do not have needs or sexual desires," said Mildred Omino, a campaigner with Kenyan charity Women and Realities of Disability who needs crutches to walk.

"Because of this perception, there is a general feeling in society - from family to teachers to doctors - that there is no need to address disabled women's sexual health as they think we have no business seeking such services." One billion people, or 15 percent of the world's population, experience some form of disability, with prevalence higher in developing nations, according to the World Bank.

Although their rights are protected by international agreements and national laws and policies, people with disabilities are often left out of mainstream conversations on issues related to sex, sexual violence and pregnancy. As a consequence, even basic equipment for gynecological care is missing - from no disability-specific beds in hospitals to information booklets produced in braille.

Activists at the International Conference on Population and Development told how they had been denied obstetric care because they were on crutches, or had a mental health disability, and were wrongly seen as incapable of having sex. Other doctors assumed that they had been raped.

Amba Salelkar, an Indian campaigner who has a psychosocial disability - one that arises from mental health problems - said she struggled to access care when she was eight weeks pregnant and experienced bleeding. "When I went to the doctor and he realized that I had a disability, he asked me, are you sure you are pregnant?" she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"He just didn't want to treat me as he thought I was lying or making it up." Children with disabilities are almost four times more likely to be subjected to sexual violence than children without disabilities and girls face the greatest risk, says the United Nations Population Fund.

A lack of education about their sexual and reproductive health and rights puts them at greater risk of exploitation, unplanned pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, say disability rights campaigners. Women with disabilities are also not seen as needing information on issues such as contraception or family planning and considered incapable of making their own decisions, they add.

David Ole Sankok, a Kenyan parliamentarian with a disability, said there was often no consideration for people who had difficulty hearing and speaking. "Imagine going to a doctor explaining that you think you have a sexually transmitted infection and having to recount your sexual history - all in sign language through a translator because you are mute or deaf," he said.

"We really need to advocate harder on such issues as they are hidden, ignored and not spoken about." The three-day summit, which ends on Thursday, brings together more than 9,500 participants including heads of state, government ministers, financial institutions, donors and civil society groups.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

We need to be mentally strong to face this kind of pace attack: Mominul

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque on Thursday admitted his team lacked the mental strength required to counter Indias formidable pace attack on the first day of the opening Test here. Bangladesh were all out for 150 after opting to bat with ...

11th BRICS Summit opens in Brazil

Leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa on Thursday opened the 11th BRICS Summit at the iconic Itamaraty Palace where deliberations are expected to focus on key areas such as trade, investment and counter-terrorism. Brazili...

SAT quashes Sebi's order against 2 ex-directors of Sanghi Plantations

The Securities Appellate Tribunal SAT on Thursday quashed regulator Sebis order against two former directors of Sanghi Plantations Ltd in a matter related to illegal money garnering from public under unregistered collective investment schem...

UPDATE 2-North Korea rebuffs U.S. offer of December talks

North Korea said on Thursday it has been offered a fresh meeting with the United States, but is uninterested in more talks aimed at appeasing us ahead of a year-end deadline Pyongyang has set for Washington to show more flexibility in their...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019