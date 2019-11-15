International Development News
Development News Edition

Modern emergency department services opened at Queenstown

“These new facilities will help Southern District Health Board meet the region’s growing demand for ED services,” David Clark said.

Modern emergency department services opened at Queenstown
“This redevelopment means Lakes District Hospital has an ED that’s fit for purpose and well placed to keep pace with this special part of New Zealand,” David Clark said. Image Credit: Pixabay

Modern emergency department and outpatient facilities at Queenstown's Lakes District Hospital mean better emergency care for the growing tourist mecca's visitors and locals, says Health Minister David Clark.

Today Dr. Clark officially opened the hospital's redeveloped Emergency Department and Outpatient facilities.

The new facilities include:

• An extended Emergency Department with two more beds (nine in total)

• two resuscitation bays

• a plaster bay

• a decontamination area and an isolation room for potentially contagious patients

• triage and consultation areas

• a medical students' training room

"These new facilities will help Southern District Health Board meet the region's growing demand for ED services," David Clark said.

"This hospital is situated in one of the most beautiful places in the world. This does come with challenges. Booming tourism and population growth have put significant extra pressures on the district's health services, particularly on emergency care.

"In response, Southern DHB has invested $9.3m and considerable work in this project, while the local community has shown tremendous spirit in raising funds for a new state of the art CT scanner.

"This redevelopment means Lakes District Hospital has an ED that's fit for purpose and well placed to keep pace with this special part of New Zealand," David Clark said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Chiefs regroup vs. Chargers in Mexico City

The return of the NFLs reigning Most Valuable Player coincided with a drop in performance among Kansas City Chiefs defenders. In the two-plus games quarterback Patrick Mahomes missed with a dislocated kneecap, the Chiefs stopped the run eff...

North Korea calls U.S. candidate Biden a 'rabid dog' nearing death

North Koreas state media on Friday stepped up a personal attack on former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden for slandering its leader, calling the Democratic presidential candidate a rabid dog that needed to be put down. The official KCNA news ...

Lightning rack up 9 to clobber Rangers

Nikita Kucherov collected a goal and three assists, while Steven Stamkos and Yanni Gourde each scored a power-play goal and added two assists as the Tampa Bay Lightning returned home from Sweden and rolled to a 9-3 victory over the New York...

WRAPUP 2-Hong Kong condemns attack on justice secretary as protests paralyse city

The Hong Kong government condemned on Friday an attack by a violent mob on the citys justice secretary in London, the first direct altercation between demonstrators and a government minister during months of often violent protests. Secretar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019