International Development News
Development News Edition

healthAlliance wins Best Security Initiative at iSANZ Awards

The iSANZ Awards are New Zealand's annual showcase of excellence in information security.

healthAlliance wins Best Security Initiative at iSANZ Awards
healthAlliance was also a finalist in a second award category, Best Security Awareness Campaign, for its Northern Region Cyber Hero initiative. Image Credit: Twitter(@Berci)

The Northern Region district health board (DHB) shared ICT service provider healthAlliance won Best Security Initiative / Project at the 2019 New Zealand Information Security Awards (iSANZ) at Te Papa in Wellington on Tuesday 12 November.

The iSANZ Awards are New Zealand's annual showcase of excellence in information security.

healthAlliance picked up the prize for its Northern Region Secure USB Project.

Chief Information Security Officer Richard Harrison says he and his team are honored to receive the accolade.

'Protecting clinicians and patients in the Northern Region and safeguarding their systems and information is our highest priority, so being recognized like this by the industry is fantastic and we couldn't be more proud,' Harrison says.

The company's winning project saw a secure USB device strategy rolled out across the region's four DHBs: Northland, Auckland, Counties Manukau, and Waitematā and other several supporting agencies to strengthen data security.

The collaborative project with the region's DHBs was a complex and challenging assignment, supported by an integrated information campaign for healthcare workers to ensure minimal disruption to their critical work.

healthAlliance was also a finalist in a second award category, Best Security Awareness Campaign, for its Northern Region Cyber Hero initiative.

The win follows the company's achievements at the 2018 iSANZ Awards where it received a judge's commendation for its Northern Region Cyber Safety Awareness Campaign.

healthAlliance CEO Myles Ward says winning its first iSANZ award is a testament to the increasing focus the Northern Region has dedicated to information security over the past few years:

'In partnership with the DHBs we've put a huge amount of effort into keeping our customers, their patients and their health information safe,' Ward says.

'The work we do is designed to help support DHBs to safely deliver healthcare services to our communities within the region and everyone here is committed to that cause. Being acknowledged by our peers in the tech sector makes that work all the more satisfying.'

Judges for this year's iSANZ Awards included renowned computer scientist Peter Gutmann; Sam Sargeant, Chief Security Officer, Internet NZ; Ryan Ko, Chair & Director, UQ Cyber Security; and Adrian van Hest, National Cyber Practice Lead at PwC.

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

North Korea calls U.S. candidate Biden a 'rabid dog' nearing death

North Koreas state media on Friday stepped up a personal attack on former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden for slandering its leader, calling the Democratic presidential candidate a rabid dog that needed to be put down. The official KCNA news ...

Lightning rack up 9 to clobber Rangers

Nikita Kucherov collected a goal and three assists, while Steven Stamkos and Yanni Gourde each scored a power-play goal and added two assists as the Tampa Bay Lightning returned home from Sweden and rolled to a 9-3 victory over the New York...

WRAPUP 2-Hong Kong condemns attack on justice secretary as protests paralyse city

The Hong Kong government condemned on Friday an attack by a violent mob on the citys justice secretary in London, the first direct altercation between demonstrators and a government minister during months of often violent protests. Secretar...

Chiefs regroup vs. Chargers in Mexico City

The return of the NFLs reigning Most Valuable Player coincided with a drop in performance among Kansas City Chiefs defenders. In the two-plus games quarterback Patrick Mahomes missed with a dislocated kneecap, the Chiefs stopped the run eff...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019