International Development News
Development News Edition

Belly fat cells may be targets for age related diseases: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newyork
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 14:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 14:06 IST
Belly fat cells may be targets for age related diseases: Study

Some types of belly fat accumulates around organs as animals age, contributing to increased inflammation and metabolic decline, according to a study which may offer new ways to tackle age related diseases. The researchers, including Indian origin scientist Vishwa Deep Dixit from Yale University in the US, said the human body's ability to generate energy by burning the belly fat reduces with age.

Dixit's lab had earlier found that the immune cells needed for the fat-burning process -- called macrophages -- were still active, but their overall numbers declined as belly fat increased with ageing. In the current study, the researchers found that Adipose B cells in belly fat proliferated as animals aged, contributing to increased inflammation and metabolic decline.

"These adipose B cells are a unique source of inflammation," Dixit said. "Normally the B cells produce antibodies, and defend against infection. But with ageing, the increased adipose B cells become dysfunctional, contributing to metabolic disease," he added.

Dixit added that some B cells expanded as needed to protect the body from infection, and contracted to their natural state. But with ageing, he said, they don't contract in the belly fat.

"This predisposes an animal to diabetes and metabolic dysfunction like inability to burn fat," he said. Dixit suspects that an increased human life expectancy may be behind this - pushing the body's cells beyond the limits imposed by evolution.

"Several mechanisms in the body are not selected for longevity," he said. The researchers also discovered that adipose B cells expand by receiving signals from nearby macrophages.

They found that the expansion process could be reversed to protect against age-induced decline in metabolic health by reducing the macrophage signal and by removing adipose B cells. Dixit theorised that some drugs could be repurposed to target the dysfunctional adipose B cells for improved health outcomes.

Some immunotherapy drugs that neutralize B cells -- used in certain cancers -- could be tested for their effectiveness in reducing metabolic disease in elderly people, Dixit said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Scientists use cytotoxic T-cells analysis to check life longevity

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Get back Indian shipping official held in China: Goa Seamen

The Goan Seamen Association of India on Saturday held a protest in Margao and demanded the center intervene to get Jagvir Singh Sidhu, detained inNingbao Port in China since July, releasedCaptain Sidhu was working on the ship M V Hai Yue, b...

Man arrested for posting obscene videos, photos of woman on social media

A 28-year-old man from Odishas Jajpur district was arrested for allegedly uploading obscene photos and videos of a woman on social media along with vulgar comments, police said. The accused was picked up from the Joda area in Keonjhar distr...

Dalit woman gang raped, thrashed in UP's Shamli

A 30-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gang raped and beaten up by four men at Ahata Gos Garh village in Shamli district here, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Thursday when the woman had gone to the fields to relieve he...

Lynette Howell Taylor, Stephanie Allain to produce 92nd Academy Awards

Veteran producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain have teamed up to produce the 92nd Academy Awards, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced. The February 9 award night will be the first Oscar-producing gig ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019