International Development News
Development News Edition

Need to extend gender sensitisation programs to all schools: Irani

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 19:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 19:54 IST
Need to extend gender sensitisation programs to all schools: Irani

There is a need to extend gender sensitisation programmes to all schools across the nation, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said on Monday. She made the comments as the National Commission for Women (NCW) initiated a comprehensive Gender Sensitisation and Legal Awareness Programme here in collaboration with the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan for students of classes 11 and 12.

Addressing the gathering at the occasion, Rekha Sharma, Chairperson NCW, said gender sensitisation needs to be a part of the education system and the programme is an effort towards the same. "A progressive society doesn't discriminate between individuals and we are trying to create a society wherein both men and women coexist and collaborate for a better future," she said.

Under the pilot programme, multi-choice examinations were conducted in October whose toppers were felicitated on Monday. Students from 60 Kendriya Vidyalayas in Delhi region participated in the programme. Top three position holders from classes 11 and 12 from each of the participating KVs were awarded.

Uttam Kumar, Principal KV Rohini Sector 8, Munna Lal, Principal KV Narela and Parveen Kumar Malik, Principal KV Gole Market, were felicitated for being the top three performing schools at the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Will Agra be renamed? Univ panel to examine if city had `ancient name'

Eds Corrects dateline Agra UP, Nov 18 PTI An Uttar Pradesh department has set in motion an exercise to examine if this city was known by any other name in ancient times, triggering speculation that the Yogi Adityanath government is planning...

Major reforms in last 5 yrs to boost investment climate to reach USD 5 trn economy goal: Sitharaman

The government has brought in major reforms to boost investment climate in the country for becoming a USD 5-trillion economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in Parliament on Monday. During the last five years, the government has i...

Gujarat: 4.3 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Kutch district

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolted parts of Kutch district of Gujarat on Monday evening, but there was no report of any casualty or damage to property, officials said. The earthquake of 4.3 magnitudes was recorded at 701 pm with its epic...

UPDATE 2-Head of Vatican financial regulator leaves job weeks after police raids

The Vatican said on Monday the head of its financial regulator would leave, weeks after unprecedented police raids on his organisation and another key arm of the Catholic Churchs bureaucracy. Rene Bruelhart, a 47-year-old Swiss lawyer, told...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019