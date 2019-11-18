Population Foundation, Love Matters launch TikTok campaign to promote sexual health

In a bid to promote safe sexual practices and encourage conversations about family planning, the Population Foundation of India (PFI) has launched an awareness campaign called #CoolNotFool on TikTok, the short-video mobile application. The campaign, developed along with the India chapter of global program Love Matters, aims to initiate conversations on sexual and reproductive health in order to normalize the use of contraceptives and promote healthy sexual practices.

Through this campaign on TikTok, PFI and Love's Matters are encouraging people to have open conversations about family planning, relationships, and contraception, a statement said. "The idea is to redefine what is 'cool' and remove shame and stigma around talking about what's safe and healthy when it comes to sex and relationships," said Vithika Yadav, Head of Love Matters, India.

Global program 'Love Matters' is a website that provides information on relationships, sex, and love. In the context of family planning and Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR), the idea that open, honest and engaging communication on sex, relationships and contraception using digital channels is gaining ground, not only in India but worldwide, Yadav said.

"Also, male involvement along with female (both married and unmarried) is key to healthy relationships and improving family health. The #CoolNotFool campaign is meant to engage with people in a fun, non-threatening, informative and engaging way to encourage communication on condoms, contraceptives and relationships," she said. According to Poonam Muttreja, Executive Director, Population Foundation of India (PFI), young people need to have information on their sexual and reproductive health and rights in order to be responsible adults. "We consider family planning as a human right. The PFI uses entertainment to shift behaviors and challenge social norms that consider conversations around sexual and reproductive health as taboo," Muttreja said.

Internet penetration is growing at a rapid pace throughout the country and online platforms like TikTok can prove to be the ideal vehicle of change to drive conversations around social issues, Nitin Saluja, Director of Public Policy (India), TikTok said.

