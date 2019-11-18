International Development News
Development News Edition

Population Foundation, Love Matters launch TikTok campaign to promote sexual health

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 22:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 22:13 IST
Population Foundation, Love Matters launch TikTok campaign to promote sexual health
Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to promote safe sexual practices and encourage conversations about family planning, the Population Foundation of India (PFI) has launched an awareness campaign called #CoolNotFool on TikTok, the short-video mobile application. The campaign, developed along with the India chapter of global program Love Matters, aims to initiate conversations on sexual and reproductive health in order to normalize the use of contraceptives and promote healthy sexual practices.

Through this campaign on TikTok, PFI and Love's Matters are encouraging people to have open conversations about family planning, relationships, and contraception, a statement said. "The idea is to redefine what is 'cool' and remove shame and stigma around talking about what's safe and healthy when it comes to sex and relationships," said Vithika Yadav, Head of Love Matters, India.

Global program 'Love Matters' is a website that provides information on relationships, sex, and love. In the context of family planning and Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR), the idea that open, honest and engaging communication on sex, relationships and contraception using digital channels is gaining ground, not only in India but worldwide, Yadav said.

"Also, male involvement along with female (both married and unmarried) is key to healthy relationships and improving family health. The #CoolNotFool campaign is meant to engage with people in a fun, non-threatening, informative and engaging way to encourage communication on condoms, contraceptives and relationships," she said. According to Poonam Muttreja, Executive Director, Population Foundation of India (PFI), young people need to have information on their sexual and reproductive health and rights in order to be responsible adults. "We consider family planning as a human right. The PFI uses entertainment to shift behaviors and challenge social norms that consider conversations around sexual and reproductive health as taboo," Muttreja said.

Internet penetration is growing at a rapid pace throughout the country and online platforms like TikTok can prove to be the ideal vehicle of change to drive conversations around social issues, Nitin Saluja, Director of Public Policy (India), TikTok said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Trump says he might be willing to testify in impeachment inquiry

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday indicated publicly for the first time that he might be willing to testify in the impeachment inquiry over his efforts to pressure Ukraine even though I did nothing wrong. Lawmakers in the Democratic-led...

Report: Rockets waiving veteran F Anderson

The Houston Rockets are waiving veteran forward Ryan Anderson, The Athletics Shams Charania reported Monday. Anderson, 31, signed as a free agent with the Rockets on Sept. 27 after being waived by the Miami Heat on July 6.Anderson appeared ...

UPDATE 2-Fast-food chain Chick-fil-A changes donations after facing LGBT+ protests

U.S. fast-food chain Chick-fil-A said on Monday it had stopped funding two Christian organisations, including The Salvation Army, that have come under fire from LGBT campaigners. The fast-food chains charitable arm, Chick-fil-A Foundation, ...

Man held from trade fair for stealing Afghan national's mobile phone

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Monday from the India International Trade Fair at Pragati Maidan here for allegedly stealing the mobile phone of an Afghan woman, police said. The accused has been identified as Anjar, a resident of Jamuna ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019