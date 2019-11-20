Following is a summary of current health news briefs. OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma to pay states' lawyers, urged to help victims

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP got court approval on Tuesday to reimburse millions of dollars in legal fees for states that back its proposed $10 billion settlement of opioid lawsuits, but with a condition meant to help victims of the addiction crisis. Purdue had told Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain at Tuesday's hearing in White Plains, New York that paying the fees for seven firms that work on behalf of states and local governments would help bring structure to its Chapter 11 case and resolve it quickly. Women more likely to be warned away from surgery careers due to gender

(Reuters Health) - Punishing hours and concerns about having little time to marry and have children deter both male and female medical students from choosing careers in surgery, but more women say they've been warned away from the field because of their gender, a survey found. Researchers sent surveys to roughly 720 students at Harvard Medical School. Among the 261 who responded, similar proportions of both genders intended to become surgeons- roughly one in four men and one in five women. Omega-3 oils boost attention as much as ADHD drugs in some children

Omega-3 fish oil supplements can improve attention in children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) just as much as drug treatments, but only in those whose blood levels of omega-3 are low, trial results showed on Wednesday. Researchers in Britain and Taiwan who conducted the placebo-controlled trial with 92 children said their findings suggest a "personalized medicine" approach should be adopted in this and other psychiatric conditions. Philippine leader says to ban 'toxic' e-cigarettes and arrest users

The Philippines will outlaw the use and importation of e-cigarettes and arrest anyone using them, its president said on Tuesday, joining a growing number of nations moving to ban devices that have been linked to deaths and addiction. President Rodrigo Duterte announced the order during a late night news conference after being asked about a Department of Health report confirming the first case of lung injury related to vaping in the country. Even moderate drinking by parents may impact kids

Roughly half of UK adolescents have seen a parent who's not an alcoholic get drunk or tipsy, and more than one in three can name at least one downside to parents' drinking, a study suggests. A "substantial proportion" of UK children live with parents who aren't dependent on alcohol but who still drink at moderate levels, the study authors say. Where Democratic presidential candidates stand on 'Medicare for All' ahead of next debate

Perhaps no issue has divided the field of Democratic 2020 presidential hopefuls more than the debate over "Medicare for All." Progressive candidates favor the sweeping proposal, which would replace private health insurance with a single government-run plan. More moderate candidates have embraced less drastic measures they say would achieve universal healthcare coverage while allowing individuals to choose their plan. Most states protect doctors who refuse to do abortions because of religion

The vast majority of U.S. states have passed laws blocking civil lawsuits that might result from a doctor refusing to perform an abortion or certain other medical procedures because of religious beliefs, a new study shows. The national survey found that 46 states had laws protecting medical professionals and institutions from being sued for harm to patients related to a refusal to provide services out of conscience, researchers report in JAMA. Donors pledge $2.6 billion for 'last mile' of polio eradication

Donor governments and philanthropists pledged $2.6 billion on Tuesday to help fund a worldwide polio eradication plan that has taken decades to reach what global health specialists say is now the "last mile". The funding - almost of half of which came in a single donation from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation - will be used to immunize 450 million children against polio each year, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement. Influential U.S. doctors group calls for ban on vaping products

The American Medical Association (AMA) on Tuesday called for a total ban on all e-cigarette and vaping products that are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as smoking cessation tools. The AMA is urging regulators and legislators at the state and local levels to ban the sale and distribution of all e-cigarette and vaping products, and stipulates that those products should only be available by prescription. California sues e-cigarette maker Juul for selling nicotine products to youth

The state of California on Monday sued e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc, alleging the San Francisco company engaged in a "systematic" and "wildly successful" campaign to attract teenagers to its nicotine devices. The lawsuit draws on internal correspondence and other evidence, asserting the company did little to prevent sales to underage customers. It also claims that Juul used a "flawed" age-verification process for online sales.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)