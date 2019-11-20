International Development News
Development News Edition

Reuters Health News Summary

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 10:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 10:30 IST
Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma to pay states' lawyers, urged to help victims

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP got court approval on Tuesday to reimburse millions of dollars in legal fees for states that back its proposed $10 billion settlement of opioid lawsuits, but with a condition meant to help victims of the addiction crisis. Purdue had told Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain at Tuesday's hearing in White Plains, New York that paying the fees for seven firms that work on behalf of states and local governments would help bring structure to its Chapter 11 case and resolve it quickly. Women more likely to be warned away from surgery careers due to gender

(Reuters Health) - Punishing hours and concerns about having little time to marry and have children deter both male and female medical students from choosing careers in surgery, but more women say they've been warned away from the field because of their gender, a survey found. Researchers sent surveys to roughly 720 students at Harvard Medical School. Among the 261 who responded, similar proportions of both genders intended to become surgeons- roughly one in four men and one in five women. Omega-3 oils boost attention as much as ADHD drugs in some children

Omega-3 fish oil supplements can improve attention in children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) just as much as drug treatments, but only in those whose blood levels of omega-3 are low, trial results showed on Wednesday. Researchers in Britain and Taiwan who conducted the placebo-controlled trial with 92 children said their findings suggest a "personalized medicine" approach should be adopted in this and other psychiatric conditions. Philippine leader says to ban 'toxic' e-cigarettes and arrest users

The Philippines will outlaw the use and importation of e-cigarettes and arrest anyone using them, its president said on Tuesday, joining a growing number of nations moving to ban devices that have been linked to deaths and addiction. President Rodrigo Duterte announced the order during a late night news conference after being asked about a Department of Health report confirming the first case of lung injury related to vaping in the country. Even moderate drinking by parents may impact kids

Roughly half of UK adolescents have seen a parent who's not an alcoholic get drunk or tipsy, and more than one in three can name at least one downside to parents' drinking, a study suggests. A "substantial proportion" of UK children live with parents who aren't dependent on alcohol but who still drink at moderate levels, the study authors say. Where Democratic presidential candidates stand on 'Medicare for All' ahead of next debate

Perhaps no issue has divided the field of Democratic 2020 presidential hopefuls more than the debate over "Medicare for All." Progressive candidates favor the sweeping proposal, which would replace private health insurance with a single government-run plan. More moderate candidates have embraced less drastic measures they say would achieve universal healthcare coverage while allowing individuals to choose their plan. Most states protect doctors who refuse to do abortions because of religion

The vast majority of U.S. states have passed laws blocking civil lawsuits that might result from a doctor refusing to perform an abortion or certain other medical procedures because of religious beliefs, a new study shows. The national survey found that 46 states had laws protecting medical professionals and institutions from being sued for harm to patients related to a refusal to provide services out of conscience, researchers report in JAMA. Donors pledge $2.6 billion for 'last mile' of polio eradication

Donor governments and philanthropists pledged $2.6 billion on Tuesday to help fund a worldwide polio eradication plan that has taken decades to reach what global health specialists say is now the "last mile". The funding - almost of half of which came in a single donation from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation - will be used to immunize 450 million children against polio each year, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement. Influential U.S. doctors group calls for ban on vaping products

The American Medical Association (AMA) on Tuesday called for a total ban on all e-cigarette and vaping products that are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as smoking cessation tools. The AMA is urging regulators and legislators at the state and local levels to ban the sale and distribution of all e-cigarette and vaping products, and stipulates that those products should only be available by prescription. California sues e-cigarette maker Juul for selling nicotine products to youth

The state of California on Monday sued e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc, alleging the San Francisco company engaged in a "systematic" and "wildly successful" campaign to attract teenagers to its nicotine devices. The lawsuit draws on internal correspondence and other evidence, asserting the company did little to prevent sales to underage customers. It also claims that Juul used a "flawed" age-verification process for online sales.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Canada's Trudeau to shuffle cabinet, foreign minister set for big new role

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will shuffle his cabinet on Wednesday and insiders say he may well move Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland into a new job and ask her to prevent a national unity crisis.Trudeaus Liberals lost their maj...

Immunotherapy Emerging as a Treatment of Hope for Those With Lung Cancer

Recent statistics indicate that the incidence of lung cancer has increased manifold over the last decade in India. As per the Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR, the condition is growing to catastrophic proportions in the country with...

Power, gas meters in city violate Legal Metrology Act: plea in HC

The Delhi High Court has sought a response from the Centre and the AAP government on a plea claiming that piped gas and power meters in the city are installed in violation of the Legal Metrology Act. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and J...

India calls for zero-tolerance without 'double standards' to combat terror-crime nexus

India has called for a zero-tolerance approach, without any double standards, to combat the existential global threat of the terror-crime nexus, under which UN-sanctioned terror groups such as the Lashkar-e-Taiba and the Jaish-e-Mohammed co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019