International Development News
Development News Edition

MLA's daughter made to 'wait' for hours for delivery at govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sheopur
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 19:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 19:18 IST
MLA's daughter made to 'wait' for hours for delivery at govt

A tribal BJP MLA in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday alleged his pregnant daughter was made to "wait" for around 12 hours at the district hospital here, where she was admitted for delivery on Monday. Sitaram Adivasi, the MLA from Vijaypur in Sheopur district, said authorities at the hospital told them that a cesarean operation was required to be performed on her daughter, but there was no specialist doctor available at that time to help in the surgery.

Talking to reporters, Adivasi said his daughter, Dhodibai (26), gave birth to a baby girl in a private hospital in Shivpuri, around 119km from here, through normal delivery on Tuesday. "My pregnant daughter was admitted to the district hospital on Monday at around 10.30 am. But the doctors kept the family members waiting for 12 hours before they decided to shift her to a private hospital," Adivasi said.

According to him, even the sonography of his daughter was conducted only on the recommendation of the chief medical and health officer. "The doctors at the district hospital refused a normal delivery saying amount of fluid inside the uterus was inadequate," he said.

The doctors later referred his daughter to Shivpuri, saying they did not a have a specialist doctor to administer anaesthesia. The doctor, who was supposed to supervise her delivery, also did not reach the hospital, the legislator said. "The doctor did not reach the hospital. The ambulance, which was supposed to take my daughter to Shivpuri, did not turn up even after a wait for two-and-a-half hours. After that we decided to take her to a private hospital around 10.30 pm," the BJP MLA, who lives in a hut, said.

The MLA added the doctors at the private hospital said the fluid was stuck in the child's respiratory tract due to delay in the delivery. The newborn is now being treated at a Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of the hospital in Shivpuri.

The civil surgeon at Sheopur district hospital, Dr R B Goyal, said a cesarean delivery was needed to be performed on the MLA's daughter due to inadequate fluid in the uterus. "The MLA's daughter was examined by a gynaecologist.

The doctor, who had to perform the cesarean, had gone for a health department's camp," Goyal said. According to him, the hospital referred her to Shivpuri for a safe delivery and the MLA also agreed to it.

"However, the family members refused to go when the ambulance reached the hospital two hours later. The hospital staff tried to stop them, but they forcibly took the woman to a private hospital," Goyal claimed..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson says Conservatives would raise payroll tax threshold

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that his Conservative Party would raise the threshold at which workers start to pay the National Insurance payroll tax to 12,000 pounds 15,487 a year.National Insurance is currently pay...

US STOCKS-Wall St eyes lower open as Hong Kong bill escalates U.S.-China tensions

Wall Streets main indexes were set to fall at the open on Wednesday, as escalating political tensions between Washington and Beijing sparked fears that the two sides could fail to reach a trade agreement soon. Beijing on Wednesday condemned...

Imran Khan invites new Sri Lankan Prez Rajapaksa to visit Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited Sri Lankas newly-elected President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to visit Islamabad at his earliest convenience, according to an official statement. Khan extended the invitation to Rajapaksa when the Paki...

Elton John: I needed teleprompter for Princess Diana's funeral song

British singer-songwriter Elton John said he was so worried about getting the words wrong when performing an adaptation of Candle In the Wind at Princess Dianas funeral that he had a teleprompter installed by the piano. John, who was a frie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019