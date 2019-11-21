International Development News
Development News Edition

Doping-WADA suspends Bangkok laboratory

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bangkok
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 01:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 01:14 IST
Doping-WADA suspends Bangkok laboratory
Image Credit: Flickr

The National Doping Control Centre in Bangkok has been suspended for six months due to non-conformities, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Wednesday. The suspension, which took effect on Nov. 18, prohibits the laboratory from carrying out any anti-doping activities, including all analyses of urine and blood samples.

WADA said the suspension was the result of a site visit that found non-conformities with the International Standard for Laboratories (ISL). The laboratory was given six months to address the issues otherwise WADA said it may extend the suspension for another six months.

During the suspension sample testing will be moved to another WADA accredited laboratory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

Salesforce Service Cloud to integrate Amazon Connect to enhance customer service

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Bloomberg to appear on U.S. presidential ballot in Texas

Billionaire former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg put his name on Democratic primary ballots in Texas on Wednesday, paving the way for a possible late entry into the presidential race.Bloomberg, 77, has not officially said whether he will...

Syrian shelling of camp housing displaced people kills 15

Syrian government troops shelled a camp hosting displaced people near the Turkish border in the countrys northwest on Wednesday, killing at least 15 people and wounding others, Syrian opposition activists said. The attack came just hours af...

UPDATE 4-Year-end could see return to North Korea 'provocations,' says U.S. envoy Biegun

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun said on Wednesday a year-end deadline North Korea has set for Washington to show more flexibility in nuclear talks was an artificial one, but could mean a return to provocative step...

Bears QB Trubisky (hip) considered day-to-day

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky says his injured hip is feeling better -- Day and night almost -- and he is considered day-to-day in advance of Sundays home game against the New York Giants. Trubisky suffered a right hip pointer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019