International Development News
Development News Edition

Indian MP’s to distribute ‘Diet Chart’ among pregnant women

The Ministry of Women and Child Development has been directed to prepare region specific diet charts for expecting mothers which will be given to 543 members of the Lower House for distribution among their respective parliamentary constituencies as part of a social movement announced by the Speaker to combat malnutrition.

Indian MP’s to distribute ‘Diet Chart’ among pregnant women
Image Credit: Flickr

The Members of Parliament (MP's) in India are often flayed for not doing much for the people who voted for them. But now, you will see them reaching out to pregnant women of their constituencies with a 'diet chart' in hand.

The initiative was announced by Speaker of the Lower House (Lok Sabha) Mr. Om Birla on Friday.

"We should make a collective effort to end malnutrition in the country. If we can create a mass movement to end malnutrition in the country...I hope it will be eradicated by the last session of this present Lok Sabha," said Om Birla in the house during question hour. The speaker also directed the Women and Child Development Minister Ms. Smriti Irani to prepare a 'region specific diet chart' for pregnant women to be provided to 543 MPs for distribution in their respective parliamentary constituencies. He also expected members' involvement in mass awareness campaigns on the issue in their parliamentary constituencies reports. Addressing the problem of malnutrition in pregnant women is covered under Global Goal 2.2 (SDG 2.2) of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030. The various schemes of the Indian government are also being mapped in line to the SDGs.

Though India is one of biggest market for processed food, the studies suggest that the malnutrition in the country is not due to shift in food pattern. The Observer Research Foundation in a recent report concluded that unlike the global reasons of increased malnutrition which are due to increased consumption of processed food, the reasons for malnutrition in India have been 'grave levels of hunger'. Besides, worsening climatic conditions, unsafe water, unhygienic conditions, open defecation etc. were found to be factors behind malnutrition among children.

Interestingly, the fast food market in India is growing with a CAGR of 10% and is expected to reach about USD 27.7 billion by 2020. The studies, however, do not give a clear picture about how the increasing fast food market is affecting the nutrition among pregnant women and their children. What would the effect, if a family expends the money on purchasing fast food instead of nutritious food advised in the 'diet chart' recommended by the national and international agencies?

However, a study by eminent Indian social scientist Jean Dreze highlights another aspect of the problem the expecting mothers are facing in the country. In the study conducted on 706 expecting mothers from six states of Northern India – Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh – it was found that 63 percent expecting mothers were at their workplace till the last date of delivery.

According to the reports of UNICEF, about one third women in the reproductive age in India are facing the problems of malnutrition. The experts suggest that the first 1,000 days in the life of child including the days of pregnancy are crucial for his/ her health.

Please visit Mother, Not Patient (#Mothernotpatient) for more news, views and interviews on expecting mothers.

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Whoever forms govt, we will get farmers' work done: Gadkari

Irrespective of whose government is formed in Maharashtra, we will get the work done in the interest of farmers, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday. The Minister for Road Transport and Highways was speaking at the inauguration of ...

Telangana: TRS MLA Ramesh Chennamaneni claims HC has stayed MHA order to cancel his citizenship

Telangana Rashtra Samithi TRS MLA Ramesh Chennamaneni on Friday claimed that the Telangana High Court has stayed the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA order to cancel his citizenship. Telangana High Court has stayed the MHAs order in my matter. ...

Suspected militants throw bomb, injure two CRPF personnel near

Suspected militants hurled bombs and injured two CRPF personnel very close to the Manipur Assembly building on Friday, a senior police official said. The CRPF personnel were on patrolling duty near the Assembly building at Thangmeiban Lilas...

UPDATE 2-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

Tesla Incs launch of its futuristic Cybertruck pickup suffered a setback when its armoured glass windows shattered but it was the overall look of the car that worried Wall Street on Friday, sending the companys shares down 6 on Friday. In t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019