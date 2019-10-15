International Development News
SDG 3.7: Mother, Not Patient!

SDG 3.7: Mother, Not Patient!
The age-old adage – As Mother as Child – is now being vindicated in scientific researches throughout the world. There are various researches to suggest that the positive thinking and positive ambience are boons for the mother's health and holistic development of the fetus while negative thinking and tension cause adverse effects. Besides, the communities throughout the globe have inherited various cultural practices to promote positive thinking and pleasant ambience for 'To Be Mothers' since the day of the 'good news'.

However, the gradual deterioration in the ambience of positive thinking caused by urbanization, nuclear families and modern lifestyle adversely affect the health and well-being of pregnant women. These along with profiteering among healthcare professionals are leading to an alarming rise in cesarean deliveries which are destroying the health of 'To Be Mothers' and future generations. The mistreatment of pregnant women starts from the day they are registered as 'patient' as thereafter they are treated as patient till delivery including verbal and physical abuse in the labour room. Besides posing direct hurdles in achieving SDG 3.7 and SDG 5.6 adopted by the United Nations for 2030, these inhuman practices also, create obstacles for other SDGs closely linked with the holistic well-being of women.

Devdiscourse firmly believes that the sufferings of the 'To Be Mothers' could be minimized and happiness increased in their lives through positive discourse and sensitization of various stakeholders associated with maternal healthcare. In pursuance to its responsibility as a global media platform, Devdiscourse in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidlaya, premiere women university in India, launched a global communication campaign – Mother, Not Patient! - at 2 pm on Tuesday, 15th October 2019 with a vision to minimise sufferings of 'To Be Mothers' and increase happiness in their lives.

The Live Discourse – SDG 3.7: Mother, Not Patient! is part of the campaign for catalyzing objective discourse. Here you can participate by posting comments, pictures, cartoons, sketches and videos etc. Besides, you can also send us news and contributions in the form of articles, blogs, researches and memoirs. After required editorial review, they will be published on Devdiscourse and also on Live Discourse.

Updated: 07-11-2019 20:29 IST Created: 15-10-2019 12:24 IST

9:09 PMMaternal stress during pregnancy can affect fetal and child development as well as birth outcomes, a new study has found. The study conducted by researchers at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and NewYork-Presbyterian identified the types of physical and psychological stress that may matter most. The study was published in the journal PNAS, the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.Stress during pregnancy may affect baby's sex, risk of preterm birth: Study

0:40 PMFor me, the most beautiful woman in the world is the pregnant woman.However, the journey of pregnancy is not so beautiful for every woman. The duration of pregnancy is full of emotional imbalances, complications and curiosity. So, they need emotional and psychological support. Though they trust and dutifully follow the instructions of medical professionals, the experiences in health facilities are not always positive.How she is treated during the phase? This impacts her pregnancy and holistic development of the fetus. If she is treated as patient, the whole approach changes.Who is a patient? A patient is one who is suffering from any injury, disease or ailment but this is not the case with a pregnant woman. She carries a new life in her body. She is not there for treatment of any disease, injury or ailment but for healthy pregnancy and safe delivery. Therefore, pregnant women should not be treated as patients. Today, I urge the medical fraternity to take the first step to ensuring pleasant ambience for expecting mothers by discontinuing the practice of calling them patient. We request them to join the campaign on humanitarian ground. Note: Dr. Deepali Mathur is Assistant Professor, Department of Social Work, BPSMV, a premier women university in India. She has been coordinator of the launch of the global communication campaign - Mother, Not Patient!

5:09 PMThe alarmingly increasing cesarean deliveries and sufferings of expecting mothers has now become a global concern. Devdiscourse firmly believe that the sufferings of the 'To Be Mothers' could be minimized and happiness increased in their lives through positive discourse and sensitisation of various stakeholders associated with maternal healthcare. This would be helpful in holistic development of the fetus, well-being of expectant mothers and minimizing cesarean deliveries which has become a global epidemic. In pursuance of its commitment as a global media platform, Devdiscourse is association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya, a premier women university in India, launched the global communication campaign titled Mother, Not Patient! on 15th October, 2019. The campaign is aimed at empowering 'To Be Mothers' socio-psychologically thereby contributing to the achievement of SDG 3.7 and SDG 5.6 of the Sustainable Development Goals 2030 of the United Nations.

4:26 PMDr. Rajiv Mahindru is Professor and Head, Department of Obst and Gynae, BPS Government Medical College for Women, Sonepat, India. He shares his experiences on how sometimes pregnant women and their relatives compel the doctors to perform cesarean deliveries to avoid labor pain while sometimes the in-laws are impatient to get the baby out as soon as possible without much caring for the health of the 'To Be Mothers'. Also Read: Impatience and intolerance among pregnant women also adding to cesarean delivery

9:20 PM"Devdiscourse is of the very strong opinion that like many other problems in the 21st century, the negative communication is the root cause of such state of affairs. We also firmly believe that the sufferings of the 'To Be Mothers' could be minimized and happiness increased in their lives through positive discourse and sensitization of various stakeholders associated with maternal healthcare," opined Mr. J.P. Singh, Editor-in-Chief, Devdiscourse and Managing Director, VisionRI Connexion Services Pvt. Ltd."In pursuance to its commitment as a global media platform, Devdiscourse announces the launch of the campaign titled 'Mother, Not Patient!' to empower the 'To Be Mothers' socio-psychologically," added Mr. Singh.

00:11 AM Prof. Ipshita Bansal, Dean, Academic Affairs, BPSMV, the premiere woman university in India, shared her views on the global communication campaign - Mother, Not Patient!. Also Read: I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

1:47 PMDr. Saloni Gupta is known for facilitating normal deliveries unless surgical intervention becomes mandatory to save lives. She strongly supports the global communication campaign of Devdiscourse - Mother, Not Patent! aimed at minimizing the sufferings of pregnant women and increasing happiness in their lives. She did her post-graduate from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi and is a leading obstetrician-gynaecologist in India.Also Read: C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

0:36 PMDr. Manju Panwar, Head, Department of Social Work, Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya (BPSMV), a premier woman university in India, has strongly supported the global communication campaign - Mother, Not Patient! In her message, she said, "I congratulate Devdiscourse for taking this important initiative to achieve one of the most important goals of SDGs "good health and well-being" particularly of mothers. Not 'patient' but 'Mother' is a step towards realizing the fact that women should not be treated as patients, rather 'To Be a Mother' who needs love, respect and care. In the present times, a lot of attention is paid on C-section deliveries without thinking about the harmful effects of it on the mother and child. The need of the hour is to make C-section only for critical situations and stop pressurizing from the humanitarian ground for a noble cause," said Dr. Manju Panwar, Head, Department of Social Work, Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya. "The health professionals shouldn't treat 'To Be Mothers' as patients but have patience while dealing with them," added Dr. Panwar.Note: Visit Live Discourse for more news, views, and interviews on the global communication campaign - Mother, Not Patient!. Please click to sign the pledge and know more about the campaign.

10:58 PMThere are various researches throughout the world to suggest that the positive thinking, positive ambience and positive communication act as a boon for the maternal health and holistic development of the fetus while negative thinking and tension cause adverse effects. In a recent study published on 9th October 2019 the WHO came out with more shocking facts about sufferings of pregnant women. According to the report, the women are often mocked, abused, tortured and even slapped in the delivery room by healthcare professionals during delivery pain. Also Read: Mother, Not Patient! Why the Campaign?

1:23 PM“Though I was prepared for cesarean delivery, I opted and successfully delivered twin girls through normal delivery. In future, I will advise my daughters to go for normal delivery," said Prof. Ipshita Bansal, Dean, Academic Affairs, Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya (BPSMV), a public university in the Indian state of Haryana. READ MORE

1:52 PMDevdiscourse, an online global media platform is slated to launch 'Mother, Not Patient!' a global communication campaign in collaboration with the Department of Social Work, Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya (BPSMV), Sonepat (India) on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. The campaign will be launched at the university campus. Read more...

Stress during pregnancy may affect baby's sex, risk of preterm birth: Study

Maternal stress during pregnancy can affect fetal and child development as well as birth outcomes, a new study has found. The study conducted by researchers at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and NewYork-Presbyterian identified the types of physical and psychological stress that may matter most. The study was published in the journal PNAS, the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

If she is treated as patient, the whole approach changes: Dr. Deepali Mathur

For me, the most beautiful woman in the world is the pregnant woman.

However, the journey of pregnancy is not so beautiful for every woman. The duration of pregnancy is full of emotional imbalances, complications and curiosity. So, they need emotional and psychological support. Though they trust and dutifully follow the instructions of medical professionals, the experiences in health facilities are not always positive.

How she is treated during the phase? This impacts her pregnancy and holistic development of the fetus. If she is treated as patient, the whole approach changes.

Who is a patient? A patient is one who is suffering from any injury, disease or ailment but this is not the case with a pregnant woman. She carries a new life in her body. She is not there for treatment of any disease, injury or ailment but for healthy pregnancy and safe delivery.  

Therefore, pregnant women should not be treated as patients. Today, I urge the medical fraternity to take the first step to ensuring pleasant ambience for expecting mothers by discontinuing the practice of calling them patient. We request them to join the campaign on humanitarian ground.  

Note: Dr. Deepali Mathur is Assistant Professor, Department of Social Work, BPSMV, a premier women university in India. She has been coordinator of the launch of the global communication campaign - Mother, Not Patient! 

Devdiscourse launches campaign ‘Mother, Not Patient!’ in collaboration with BPSMV

The alarmingly increasing cesarean deliveries and sufferings of expecting mothers has now become a global concern. 

Devdiscourse firmly believe that the sufferings of the 'To Be Mothers' could be minimized and happiness increased in their lives through positive discourse and sensitisation of various stakeholders associated with maternal healthcare. This would be helpful in holistic development of the fetus, well-being of expectant mothers and minimizing cesarean deliveries which has become a global epidemic.    

In pursuance of its commitment as a global media platform, Devdiscourse is association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya, a premier women university in India, launched the global communication campaign titled Mother, Not Patient! on 15th October, 2019. The campaign is aimed at empowering 'To Be Mothers' socio-psychologically thereby contributing to the achievement of SDG 3.7 and SDG 5.6 of the Sustainable Development Goals 2030 of the United Nations.

Impatience and intolerance among pregnant women also adding to cesarean delivery

Dr. Rajiv Mahindru is Professor and Head, Department of Obst and Gynae, BPS Government Medical College for Women, Sonepat, India. He shares his experiences on how sometimes pregnant women and their relatives compel the doctors to perform cesarean deliveries to avoid labor pain while sometimes the in-laws are impatient to get the baby out as soon as possible without much caring for the health of the 'To Be Mothers'. 

Sufferings of expectant mothers could be minimized through positive discourse: J P Singh, Editor-in-Chief, Devdiscourse

"Devdiscourse is of the very strong opinion that like many other problems in the 21st century, the negative communication is the root cause of such state of affairs. We also firmly believe that the sufferings of the 'To Be Mothers' could be minimized and happiness increased in their lives through positive discourse and sensitization of various stakeholders associated with maternal healthcare," opined Mr. J.P. Singh, Editor-in-Chief, Devdiscourse and Managing Director, VisionRI Connexion Services Pvt. Ltd.

"In pursuance to its commitment as a global media platform, Devdiscourse announces the launch of the campaign titled 'Mother, Not Patient!' to empower the 'To Be Mothers' socio-psychologically," added Mr. Singh.

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

 Prof. Ipshita Bansal, Dean, Academic Affairs, BPSMV, the premiere woman university in India, shared her views on the global communication campaign - Mother, Not Patient!. 

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Dr. Saloni Gupta is known for facilitating normal deliveries unless surgical intervention becomes mandatory to save lives. She strongly supports the global communication campaign of Devdiscourse - Mother, Not Patent! aimed at minimizing the sufferings of pregnant women and increasing happiness in their lives. She did her post-graduate from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi and is a leading obstetrician-gynaecologist in India.

Health professionals shouldn't treat 'To Be Mothers' as patients: Dr Manju Panwar 

Dr. Manju Panwar, Head, Department of Social Work, Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya (BPSMV), a premier woman university in India, has strongly supported the global communication campaign - Mother, Not Patient! 

In her message, she said, "I congratulate Devdiscourse for taking this important initiative to achieve one of the most important goals of SDGs "good health and well-being" particularly of mothers. Not 'patient' but 'Mother' is a step towards realizing the fact that women should not be treated as patients, rather 'To Be a Mother' who needs love, respect and care. In the present times, a lot of attention is paid on C-section deliveries without thinking about the harmful effects of it on the mother and child. The need of the hour is to make C-section only for critical situations and stop pressurizing from the humanitarian ground for a noble cause," said Dr. Manju Panwar, Head, Department of Social Work, Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya. "The health professionals shouldn't treat 'To Be Mothers' as patients but have patience while dealing with them," added Dr. Panwar.

Note: Visit Live Discourse for more news, views, and interviews on the global communication campaign - Mother, Not Patient!. Please click to sign the pledge and know more about the campaign.

 

 

Mother, Not Patient! Why the Campaign?

There are various researches throughout the world to suggest that the positive thinking, positive ambience and positive communication act as a boon for the maternal health and holistic development of the fetus while negative thinking and tension cause adverse effects. In a recent study published on 9th October 2019 the WHO came out with more shocking facts about sufferings of pregnant women. According to the report, the women are often mocked, abused, tortured and even slapped in the delivery room by healthcare professionals during delivery pain. 

SDG 3.7: ‘Mother, Not Patient!’ global communication campaign launched at BPSMV

“Though I was prepared for cesarean delivery, I opted and successfully delivered twin girls through normal delivery. In future, I will advise my daughters to go for normal delivery," said Prof. Ipshita Bansal, Dean, Academic Affairs, Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya (BPSMV), a public university in the Indian state of Haryana. READ MORE 

 

