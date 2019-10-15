The age-old adage – As Mother as Child – is now being vindicated in scientific researches throughout the world. There are various researches to suggest that the positive thinking and positive ambience are boons for the mother's health and holistic development of the fetus while negative thinking and tension cause adverse effects. Besides, the communities throughout the globe have inherited various cultural practices to promote positive thinking and pleasant ambience for 'To Be Mothers' since the day of the 'good news'.

However, the gradual deterioration in the ambience of positive thinking caused by urbanization, nuclear families and modern lifestyle adversely affect the health and well-being of pregnant women. These along with profiteering among healthcare professionals are leading to an alarming rise in cesarean deliveries which are destroying the health of 'To Be Mothers' and future generations. The mistreatment of pregnant women starts from the day they are registered as 'patient' as thereafter they are treated as patient till delivery including verbal and physical abuse in the labour room. Besides posing direct hurdles in achieving SDG 3.7 and SDG 5.6 adopted by the United Nations for 2030, these inhuman practices also, create obstacles for other SDGs closely linked with the holistic well-being of women.

Devdiscourse firmly believes that the sufferings of the 'To Be Mothers' could be minimized and happiness increased in their lives through positive discourse and sensitization of various stakeholders associated with maternal healthcare. In pursuance to its responsibility as a global media platform, Devdiscourse in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidlaya, premiere women university in India, launched a global communication campaign – Mother, Not Patient! - at 2 pm on Tuesday, 15th October 2019 with a vision to minimise sufferings of 'To Be Mothers' and increase happiness in their lives.

The Live Discourse – SDG 3.7: Mother, Not Patient! is part of the campaign for catalyzing objective discourse. Here you can participate by posting comments, pictures, cartoons, sketches and videos etc. Besides, you can also send us news and contributions in the form of articles, blogs, researches and memoirs. After required editorial review, they will be published on Devdiscourse and also on Live Discourse.